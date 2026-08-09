Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:45 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:45 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Quotes of the week

'I backed her myself. I waited and waited. She was 25-1, then she went to 40-1 and I got 50-1. I couldn't believe it'

'I backed her myself. I waited and waited. She was 25-1, then she went to 40-1 and I got 50-1. I couldn't believe it'

icon
Quotes of the week
'They definitely knew what they were doing. You could tell by the way they were shovelling it on - defeat was out of the question'
'They definitely knew what they were doing. You could tell by the way they were shovelling it on - defeat was out of the question'
icon
Quotes of the week
'I knew we were going fast because the car with the cameras had to change gear to keep up. You strapped in and held on'
'I knew we were going fast because the car with the cameras had to change gear to keep up. You strapped in and held on'
icon
Quotes of the week
'An extra £700? It should be an extra £17,000 - rather than adding poxy bonuses they should put on some proper prize-money'
'An extra £700? It should be an extra £17,000 - rather than adding poxy bonuses they should put on some proper prize-money'
icon
Quotes of the week
'I was terribly upset last week. I didn't even tell my son, after whom he is named, because I didn't want to cry'
'I was terribly upset last week. I didn't even tell my son, after whom he is named, because I didn't want to cry'
icon
Quotes of the week
'This is the first time I've sat back and appreciated what I've achieved. It's really humbling'
'This is the first time I've sat back and appreciated what I've achieved. It's really humbling'
icon
Quotes of the week
'My heart was telling me to keep going, but my head was looking at the finances. You've got to make a decision when looking down the barrel'
'My heart was telling me to keep going, but my head was looking at the finances. You've got to make a decision when looking down the barrel'
icon
Quotes of the week
'I basically took a chance and stood it for our max - this place is like Disneyland on days like this'
'I basically took a chance and stood it for our max - this place is like Disneyland on days like this'
icon
Quotes of the week
'She's come into her own and got this new sense of confidence - she really believes in herself now and I think the sky's the limit'
'She's come into her own and got this new sense of confidence - she really believes in herself now and I think the sky's the limit'
icon
Quotes of the week
'I found it wasn't physically but mentally that was the longer way back. I felt slower in my brain but it seems to have switched back on'
'I found it wasn't physically but mentally that was the longer way back. I felt slower in my brain but it seems to have switched back on'
icon
Quotes of the week
'We need to make the Derby the be-all and end-all, like the Kentucky Derby is in America and the Melbourne Cup is in Australia'
'We need to make the Derby the be-all and end-all, like the Kentucky Derby is in America and the Melbourne Cup is in Australia'
icon
Quotes of the week
'A lot of the people involved had never owned a horse before and ended up spending £500 for a ten per cent share - he’s now earned £826,134'
'A lot of the people involved had never owned a horse before and ended up spending £500 for a ten per cent share - he’s now earned £826,134'
icon
Quotes of the week
'It’s absolutely wild. I don’t think it has quite sunk in yet. I’m just going to enjoy the ride and whatever happens, happens'
'It’s absolutely wild. I don’t think it has quite sunk in yet. I’m just going to enjoy the ride and whatever happens, happens'
icon
Quotes of the week
'It's very obvious that reform has to occur. There has to be a change. We cannot continue the way we're going'
'It's very obvious that reform has to occur. There has to be a change. We cannot continue the way we're going'
icon
Quotes of the week
'Everything about him is pure class - I have no doubt whatsoever he's the best we've ever had in the yard'
'Everything about him is pure class - I have no doubt whatsoever he's the best we've ever had in the yard'
icon
Quotes of the week
'I'm putting myself in the shop window and I'm excited by a new start - I wanted to open the door and spread my wings'
'I'm putting myself in the shop window and I'm excited by a new start - I wanted to open the door and spread my wings'
icon
Quotes of the week
'He's the best we've had over this trip - he's got two or three extra gears. I think the King George is made for him'
'He's the best we've had over this trip - he's got two or three extra gears. I think the King George is made for him'
icon
Quotes of the week
'I was so upset, really upset, but you have to put it behind you. You have no other option. That's our job'
'I was so upset, really upset, but you have to put it behind you. You have no other option. That's our job'
icon
Quotes of the week
'She was in phenomenal order, yet she went from 6-1 to 10-1 to 16-1 to 25-1. I hope my bookie gives best odds guaranteed'
'She was in phenomenal order, yet she went from 6-1 to 10-1 to 16-1 to 25-1. I hope my bookie gives best odds guaranteed'
icon
Quotes of the week
'The wow factor I got from him that day was out of the ordinary - not many horses have given me that feeling'
'The wow factor I got from him that day was out of the ordinary - not many horses have given me that feeling'
icon
Quotes of the week
'I don't think we've ever had a horse as quick - everyone says that he'll get a mile, but we'll have to see it first'
'I don't think we've ever had a horse as quick - everyone says that he'll get a mile, but we'll have to see it first'
icon
Quotes of the week
'I was feeling dreadful - I just need to avoid any sudden movements like reaching for my pocket to buy a round'
'I was feeling dreadful - I just need to avoid any sudden movements like reaching for my pocket to buy a round'
icon
Quotes of the week
'She’s been described as the Irish banker, and her price has continued to tumble' - best quotes of the Cheltenham build-up
'She’s been described as the Irish banker, and her price has continued to tumble' - best quotes of the Cheltenham build-up
icon
Quotes of the week
'I've found myself dreaming about him winning and I get all caught up - I keep seeing different scenarios of him coming to the last'
'I've found myself dreaming about him winning and I get all caught up - I keep seeing different scenarios of him coming to the last'
icon
Quotes of the week
'I backed her myself. I waited and waited. She was 25-1, then she went to 40-1 and I got 50-1. I couldn't believe it'

'I backed her myself. I waited and waited. She was 25-1, then she went to 40-1 and I got 50-1. I couldn't believe it'

icon
Quotes of the week
'They definitely knew what they were doing. You could tell by the way they were shovelling it on - defeat was out of the question'
'They definitely knew what they were doing. You could tell by the way they were shovelling it on - defeat was out of the question'
icon
Quotes of the week
'I knew we were going fast because the car with the cameras had to change gear to keep up. You strapped in and held on'
icon
Quotes of the week
'An extra £700? It should be an extra £17,000 - rather than adding poxy bonuses they should put on some proper prize-money'
icon
Quotes of the week
'I knew we were going fast because the car with the cameras had to change gear to keep up. You strapped in and held on'
icon
Quotes of the week
'An extra £700? It should be an extra £17,000 - rather than adding poxy bonuses they should put on some proper prize-money'
icon
Quotes of the week
'I was terribly upset last week. I didn't even tell my son, after whom he is named, because I didn't want to cry'
'I was terribly upset last week. I didn't even tell my son, after whom he is named, because I didn't want to cry'
icon
Quotes of the week
'This is the first time I've sat back and appreciated what I've achieved. It's really humbling'
'This is the first time I've sat back and appreciated what I've achieved. It's really humbling'
icon
Quotes of the week
'My heart was telling me to keep going, but my head was looking at the finances. You've got to make a decision when looking down the barrel'
'My heart was telling me to keep going, but my head was looking at the finances. You've got to make a decision when looking down the barrel'
icon
Quotes of the week
'I basically took a chance and stood it for our max - this place is like Disneyland on days like this'
'I basically took a chance and stood it for our max - this place is like Disneyland on days like this'
icon
Quotes of the week
'She's come into her own and got this new sense of confidence - she really believes in herself now and I think the sky's the limit'
'She's come into her own and got this new sense of confidence - she really believes in herself now and I think the sky's the limit'
icon
Quotes of the week
'I found it wasn't physically but mentally that was the longer way back. I felt slower in my brain but it seems to have switched back on'
'I found it wasn't physically but mentally that was the longer way back. I felt slower in my brain but it seems to have switched back on'
icon
Quotes of the week
'We need to make the Derby the be-all and end-all, like the Kentucky Derby is in America and the Melbourne Cup is in Australia'
'We need to make the Derby the be-all and end-all, like the Kentucky Derby is in America and the Melbourne Cup is in Australia'
icon
Quotes of the week
'A lot of the people involved had never owned a horse before and ended up spending £500 for a ten per cent share - he’s now earned £826,134'
'A lot of the people involved had never owned a horse before and ended up spending £500 for a ten per cent share - he’s now earned £826,134'
icon
Quotes of the week
'It’s absolutely wild. I don’t think it has quite sunk in yet. I’m just going to enjoy the ride and whatever happens, happens'
'It’s absolutely wild. I don’t think it has quite sunk in yet. I’m just going to enjoy the ride and whatever happens, happens'
icon
Quotes of the week
'It's very obvious that reform has to occur. There has to be a change. We cannot continue the way we're going'
'It's very obvious that reform has to occur. There has to be a change. We cannot continue the way we're going'
icon
Quotes of the week
'Everything about him is pure class - I have no doubt whatsoever he's the best we've ever had in the yard'
'Everything about him is pure class - I have no doubt whatsoever he's the best we've ever had in the yard'
icon
Quotes of the week
'I'm putting myself in the shop window and I'm excited by a new start - I wanted to open the door and spread my wings'
'I'm putting myself in the shop window and I'm excited by a new start - I wanted to open the door and spread my wings'
icon
Quotes of the week
'He's the best we've had over this trip - he's got two or three extra gears. I think the King George is made for him'
'He's the best we've had over this trip - he's got two or three extra gears. I think the King George is made for him'
icon
Quotes of the week
'I was so upset, really upset, but you have to put it behind you. You have no other option. That's our job'
'I was so upset, really upset, but you have to put it behind you. You have no other option. That's our job'
icon
Quotes of the week
'She was in phenomenal order, yet she went from 6-1 to 10-1 to 16-1 to 25-1. I hope my bookie gives best odds guaranteed'
'She was in phenomenal order, yet she went from 6-1 to 10-1 to 16-1 to 25-1. I hope my bookie gives best odds guaranteed'
icon
Quotes of the week
'The wow factor I got from him that day was out of the ordinary - not many horses have given me that feeling'
'The wow factor I got from him that day was out of the ordinary - not many horses have given me that feeling'
icon
Quotes of the week
'I don't think we've ever had a horse as quick - everyone says that he'll get a mile, but we'll have to see it first'
'I don't think we've ever had a horse as quick - everyone says that he'll get a mile, but we'll have to see it first'
icon
Quotes of the week
'I was feeling dreadful - I just need to avoid any sudden movements like reaching for my pocket to buy a round'
'I was feeling dreadful - I just need to avoid any sudden movements like reaching for my pocket to buy a round'
icon
Quotes of the week
'She’s been described as the Irish banker, and her price has continued to tumble' - best quotes of the Cheltenham build-up
'She’s been described as the Irish banker, and her price has continued to tumble' - best quotes of the Cheltenham build-up
icon
Quotes of the week
'I've found myself dreaming about him winning and I get all caught up - I keep seeing different scenarios of him coming to the last'
'I've found myself dreaming about him winning and I get all caught up - I keep seeing different scenarios of him coming to the last'
icon
Quotes of the week
1234...
chevron icon