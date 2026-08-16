1,700 fans, 1,000 ice creams and pints of Guinness galore - Hewick sails off into the sunset after a retirement party to remember

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Hewick left Shark Hanlon's yard for the final time on Saturday but not before being thrown a lavish retirement party that was attended by 1,700 people and featured music, meet and greets, pints of Guinness, burgers, hot dogs and more than 1,000 ice creams.

The €850 bargain-buy's career has been one of the stories of the jumps game in recent years as he took the Hanlons on an incredible journey which included wins in the Galway Plate, American Grand National, King George and more than €900,000 in prize-money.

Hanlon announced the 11-year-old's retirement after he ran at Cork last month and held an open day at his Carlow yard on Saturday to honour his stable star. It proved a magnificent send-off as people came from anywhere and everywhere to pay homage to a true fan-favourite with three particularly dedicated followers making the journey from Canada.

Hewick: with owner T J McDonald after winning the Galway Plate Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"It was unbelievable," said Hanlon. "We had between 1,500 and 1,700 people there, it was packed. Everyone had a great day. There was queues to get a photo taken with Hewick from half nine to half three and he never turned a hair. We brought him out in the middle of the yard to get him shod and take off his hind shoes and he stood there with everyone taking photos of him and never moved.

"Three people came from Canada. They were in Far Hills when he won the American National and they saw it on the internet that we were having a retirement day for him so they came over and they're staying in Ireland for four days. There was people there from Belfast to Clonakilty and the bottom of Kerry, it was amazing.

"It's a great advertisement for the sport and I'm really glad I did it now as it showed how much people really, really appreciated the horse. Three women came over from England and said they cried when they were at Kempton when he won the King George and they cried again on Saturday."

Paddy Hanlon: leads in Hewick with his father, Shark Hanlon, after winning the King George Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Hewick went viral in 2022 when he was filmed entering the local pub in Bagenalstown after he returned from his triumph in America and he came full circle on Saturday as he allowed himself a sip of Guinness on the final stop of his retirement tour.

"We brought him back down to the pub to finish where he started and he had his drop of Guinness!" said Hanlon. "We had food for everyone and a free bar. I got 20 kegs of beer and we had a one-man band. Everyone sat out on a beautiful day and really enjoyed it.

"The man doing the food said there was more than 900 burgers and 600 hot dogs sold. We had an ice cream van and he said there was more than a thousand ice creams sold! I was planning it in my head for a long time and it wouldn't have happened without the help of my sponsor BoyleSports. It's just amazing to see the amount of people from near and far who wanted to see him. We gave out a free share in a horse to the person who travelled the furthest within and outside of Ireland.

"Hewick went up to TJ's [McDonald, owner] Saturday evening and it was sad to see him loaded but he's going to a five-star hotel. He was a people's horse. When I was growing up, Danoli was there, and he was the second Danoli really. I think his best run was in the Punchestown Gold Cup in 2024 behind Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow. He was only beaten a couple of lengths on ground he wouldn't have liked.

"It's great that he went out on his own terms and I just can't believe all the people who came out on Saturday to appreciate him."

Read more . . .

'A lot of people will miss him' - John Gosden leads tributes after Gold Cup hero and star stayer Trawlerman is retired

'What a machine - he’s probably the best I've trained' - Coolmore juvenile earns high praise from trainer after extending unbeaten record

Royal Ascot winner to lead Alan King-trained duo into Ebor battle against the might of Willie Mullins

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.



