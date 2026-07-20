Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed

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The World Cup is over, with Spain crowned champions for the second time after beating Argentina 1-0 in the final on Sunday.

While the party was going on in the USA, Canada and Mexico, plenty of major racing stories broke. Missed any of them? Here's a catch-up of what has been happening.

Controversial affordability checks get the go-ahead

On the day the US bowed out of the tournament and Argentina fought back from 2-0 down to beat Egypt, the Gambling Commission announced it would press ahead with the implementation of affordability checks on punters.

Racing and bookmakers have been fighting against the controversial checks – termed Financial Risk Assessments by the Commission – but their concerns were ignored. No date has been set for their full introduction.

The sport was scathing in its reaction, with the BHA's chief executive Brant Dunshea saying the checks will have "severe financial implications for British racing and the UK economy and subject racing bettors to unwarranted levels of intrusion".

John Gosden, MPs from across parties and bookmakers also criticised the checks, with one on-course layer describing them as "absolutely disgusting".

Kempton's future up in the air (again)

The future of Kempton was brought back into the limelight when the track's local MP Lincoln Jopp claimed a planning application to build more than 2,000 homes on its site would be submitted before the end of the year.

Housebuilder Barratt Redrow denied Jopp's claims, but the renewed talk of closing the home of the King George VI Chase got the sport's participants fiercely defending the course once more. The issue even made its way to parliament.

Kempton: track's future is being discussed once more Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Kempton heavily featured at a debate on the future of British horseracing at Westminster Hall, in which submissions from the likes of Richard Dunwoody and champion trainer Dan Skelton were read out.

At the debate was Nicky Henderson, a long-standing defender of Kempton. He said: "You can't replace that turf track in a million years. Racing seriously needs it."

Constitution River v Ombudsman – it's near!

The World Cup had Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, and two of racing's top stars shone during the tournament in Ombudsman and Constitution River.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Ombudsman dazzled at Royal Ascot with his stunning Prince of Wales's Stakes triumph, while Constitution River confirmed himself as the star three-year-old with an emphatic success in the Coral-Eclipse.

The first battle between the pair looks likely to happen at York's Ebor festival next month. The Gosdens are pointing their five-year-old star towards the Juddmonte International , while Aidan O'Brien is giving "strong consideration" to sending Constitution River there.

It would be an epic clash of the generations that would grip racing and York is hopeful it will come to fruition, with the track's chief executive William Derby saying the "world would be tuned in".

Ombudsman: likely to tackle Constitution River at York Credit: Edward Whitaker

Geldings in the Arc? It's happening. . .

A historic change was made to Europe's greatest Flat race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, meaning geldings will be allowed to run in the race from next year.

The measure, which must still be approved by the European Pattern Committee, has brought intense and passionate debate from both sides of the argument. France Galop said there was a "very big majority" in favour of the decision.

Aidan O'Brien, Andre Fabre and Coolmore supremo John Magnier hit out against it, with the latter saying the Arc "won't be a real race anymore" if the decision goes through.

John Oxx, who trained Sea The Stars to a famous success in the race in 2009, said he was "surprised" by the decision, but added that "it will be a very good ten-year experiment before a review."

Is racing finally returning to Towcester?

While Kempton's future is threatened, Britain looks set to get one of its cherished jumps courses back after Towcester announced its intention to stage racing again by the end of next year.

Horseracing has not been held at Towcester since May 2018. The venue was officially closed to the sport a year later for financial reasons. But its return from the wilderness appears closer than ever before.

In a British first, the track will be renamed Betway Towcester after the bookmaker stepped in to be the course's principal strategic partner and exclusive betting provider.

While talks remain ongoing with the BHA about obtaining a licence, and the venue will have to purchase fixtures, Towcester hopes to stage point-to-point fixtures next spring before the big rules return.

Cheltenham makes changes after false start farces

Even during the height of summer and football's big bonanza, the Cheltenham Festival cannot be kept out of the headlines.

The starts at this year's festival were farcical, and the BHA announced several changes following its review into them. They include Cheltenham's track configuration being changed at the two-mile and two-and-a-half-mile starts, both problematic starting points.

Penalties for jockeys will also be increased to serve as a greater deterrent against breaches of the rules. All jumps tracks will now have a visible 'start zone' to aid race starters.

While top trainers Nicky Henderson and Ben Pauling reacted positively to the BHA's planned changes, Henderson warned that the festival is a "law unto itself".

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