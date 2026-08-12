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'Darragh wasn’t happy when I was ahead of him' - the relentless debutant challenging for status of Ireland's busiest jockey
Alan O’Sullivan has made a clear statement of intent since turning professional this season: work as hard as humanly possible.
A staggering total of 178 rides in the first four months even saw the 23-year-old conditional briefly edge past Darragh O’Keeffe in the unofficial race to be Ireland’s hardest-working jumps jockey, before O’Keeffe reclaimed top spot in recent days.
“Darragh wasn’t happy about that for a while when I was ahead of him,” O’Sullivan laughed. “But he’s pegged me back now. It’s great to be busy, and even though there’s a lot of travelling, the meetings are enjoyable and it’s all part of the game.”
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Published on inJump racing
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