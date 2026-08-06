'He's by far the best horse we've had and the dream is alive' - rising trainer has big targets planned for his Galway star

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Rising trainer Eoin McCarthy has his sights set on the big league, and in Galway novice chase winner Shadow Paddy he might just have found his ticket there.

McCarthy has been beavering away at building success from his base at Athea in County Limerick since he took out his licence in late 2011, and his haul of 15 winners last season was his best tally.

But Shadow Paddy has given the 38-year-old trainer the biggest win of his career.

McCarthy's first Listed and Grade 3 honours have arrived courtesy of the six-year-old and the trainer is in no doubt about the quality he has on his hands.

“He’s by far the best horse we’ve had, and we’re very excited by him,” McCarthy said. “We’ve never had a Grade 1 horse before, but a lot of smarter people than me are thinking he could get to that level if he keeps going the right way.”

Shadow Paddy's trainer Eoin McCarthy receives congratulations at Galway Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Shadow Paddy gave away weight to all when winning at Galway, but McCarthy hinted at improvement to come.

“I think the race the last day wasn’t run to suit him,” he said. “He won a two and a half mile Listed hurdle race so he’ll improve for a step up in trip. We’re taking baby steps with him at the moment and we’ll send him over further when we want to.”

The next baby step may come in another Grade 3 before Shadow Paddy tackles January's Dublin Racing Festival (DRF).

“There’s no absolute concrete plan, but we’re thinking of going to the Like A Butterfly novice chase at Tipperary in October, or the Kilbegnet at Roscommon next,” he said.

“He might get a little break before we bring him back for the DRF and that will obviously tell us where we would fit in for the spring festivals.”

Shadow Paddy is now 3-3 over fences, and has already pocketed more than €80,000 in prize-money for his owners, the Complete Package Syndicate. He was a shrewd purchase by McCarthy, who bought the son of Shadow Gate for €8,000 at the store sales.

Questioned whether he can detect the quality of Shadow Paddy in his work at home, McCarthy laughed and said: “No! He’s actually a bad work horse. But I will say that you see him at his best when he’s on grass.

“He’s a very good-looking model, and if he wasn’t by the sire that he is, then we wouldn’t have been able to buy him. We’re trying to break into that better type of horse.

"A few in the syndicate have had some small success with other horses, but nothing like this. The dream is alive.”

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