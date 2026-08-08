Big Buck's dies aged 23: Paul Nicholls hails a true jumps legend with 'as much ability as any horse I've ever trained'

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Big Buck's , the greatest staying hurdler of all time and the winner of 18 consecutive races during an astonishing period of unbroken success, has died aged 23.

After being switched back to hurdles following his final-fence exit in the 2008 Hennessy Gold Cup, the enigmatic public favourite became the champion against whom all long-distance hurdlers are measured.

Big Buck's became the first horse ever to win four runnings of what is now the Stayers' Hurdle, powering up the Cheltenham hill under Ruby Walsh to the sound of rapturous acclaim from 2009 to 2012. He also carried the colours of Andy Stewart and his family to four wins in the Liverpool Hurdle and three triumphs in the Long Walk Hurdle, invariably hitting a flat spot before ruthlessly dismissing top-class opposition.

All those victories came while the French import was trained at Ditcheat by Paul Nicholls, whose yard in that purple period was also graced by Kauto Star, Denman, Master Minded and Neptune Collonges. Following the death of Big Buck's on Friday, Master Minded and Neptune Collonges are the last surviving members of that glorious quintet.

"I always thought he had as much ability as any horse I've ever trained," said Nicholls. "He was a real character, and he had lots of little issues, but the team did a great job with him. If he had jumped a fence like Kauto, Denman or Master Minded, he would have won a Gold Cup, without a shadow of a doubt, but he didn't jump fences well enough, so we went back over hurdles and the rest is history.

"Andy famously said I was 'bonkers' to go hurdling with him, but it's a good job we did. Andy quite understandably wanted Ruby to ride him but Ruby was never going to get off Kauto, so we changed course and the horse ended up winning all those races.

"For all the money Andy put into the sport, and all the enthusiasm he showed, he deserved to have a great horse. Thanks to Big Buck's, he did, and I'm mighty proud Andy owned him."

Paul Nicholls enjoys a moment in the winner's enclosure with four-time Stayers' Hurdle hero Big Buck's Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Stewart's son Paul remembered his late father's love of Big Buck's and also the horse's importance in his own rehabilitation after sustaining serious spinal injuries in a 2008 accident.

"Big Buck's drove me forward in my recovery and I targeted his races," said Stewart, who stressed the extent to which his father wanted to share his pride and joy with the sport's fans.

"I'm glad Dad got a horse who gave him the opportunity to spread his love of racing. He was always trying to encourage people to become involved in the racing community. Big Buck's made it easier for him to do that.

"He saw Big Buck's more as the people's horse or racing's horse than his own horse. He carried a lot on his shoulders but when I look at pictures of him after Big Buck's wins he looked like he didn't have a care in the world."

Stewart added: "We all know Dad liked a glass of champagne, so I think he would have been pleased Big Buck's lived to an age where he was old enough to buy a round in the Big Buck's Champagne Bar at Cheltenham."

Andy Stewart (left) celebrates Big Buck's fourth triumph in what is now the Stayers' Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Big Buck's was equally effective at Aintree, where in 2012 he broke Sir Ken's 1950s record for consecutive jumps wins. That 17th consecutive victory was followed by one more at Newbury, setting a new record that was broken by Altior in 2019.

"He was a brilliant racehorse and unbelievably talented," said Walsh. "I don't think he was ever flat out. There was always loads left in the locker. When you look back at all those wins, he was never going to be beaten.

"He wasn't much fun to be on in the early days over fences, but when you got to know him over hurdles, he was a great horse to ride. He didn't want to be in front for too long, and after people realised that they would sit behind us, but it was almost as though he knew what he had to do and where the winning post was."

Walsh and Nicholls both highlighted the importance to Big Buck's of his late groom Rose Loxton, while Nicholls was also effusive in his praise of Mike and Lucy Felton, who looked after the horse in his retirement, first in Dorset and then Devon.

"It has been a real honour and a privilege to have had such an iconic horse," said Mike Felton.

"He was laid-back in his races and he brought that same laid-back attitude to life after racing. We rode him around the farm, he did a bit of hunting and we took him to Cheltenham to parade, but in the main he didn't do a lot because he had already done everything he needed to do. He spent most of his time pottering about and having a lovely time with lots of friends."

Big Buck's and his late groom Rose Loxton, pictured together at Ditcheat Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Felton added: "He looked fantastic right up to the end but he was an old horse and this summer's heat was getting to him. When you have such a great friend, it's much better to make the decision at five to 12 not five past 12.

"It was the right thing to do at the right time and it all happened extremely peacefully. It was an emotional moment because he was so well loved."

Nicholls was also emotional when informed that Big Buck's had died.

"I was choked when I heard the news but he had a great life that included a wonderful second half of his life in retirement," said the 14-time champion trainer. His sentiments were echoed by Stewart.

"I thought this was coming two years ago, which shows you just how amazing the Feltons have been," said Stewart.

"I can't thank them enough. There comes a time when even the greatest warriors have had enough, and having created so many amazing memories for so many people, he now deserves to be in peace."

'He has claims to being the best the division has ever seen'

Graeme Rodway, deputy betting editor

Big Buck's was simply a great horse, but it wasn't one performance that defined his career.

What made him so special was his consistency over a long period of time and his 18 hurdle wins in a row after being switched from chasing was something else.

He just kept delivering and every time the doubters found reasons for him not to win he would silence them with another solid, often unspectacular victory.

Maybe that's why he was able to have such longevity. He did only just enough to win and was a bit lazy. He was the horse who exemplified the term 'turbo' because he tended to hit a flat spot before kicking in the turbo in the home straight, leaving his rivals for dead. No horse stayed more strongly than Big Buck's.

Ruby Walsh: had a great association with Big Buck's Credit: Edward Whitaker

He contrasted with Ruby Walsh, who was the ultimate stylist in the saddle. Big Buck's was all substance over style, and that's what endeared him to so many punters over a long career.

A good chaser, but an outstanding staying hurdler who has legitimate claims to being the best the division has ever seen.

Read more . . .

'It's probably the wackiest idea I've had for the Cheltenham Festival that paid off' - Paul Nicholls on the 'bonkers' suggestion that made Big Buck's

From the Deano's Beeno surprise to the brilliant Big Buck's - we pick out five Long Walk Hurdle classics

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