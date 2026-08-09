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13:45 Ayr
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Dan Skelton
Home
News
People
Trainers
Fallen star Il Est Francais moves to Dan Skelton in bid to recapture his spark
Dan Skelton
€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?
Jump racing
Harry Redknapp teams up with Dan Skelton with 'very rare' £360,000 recruit
Jump racing
Market Rasen: Mickey Bowen lands Summer Plate with Queensbury Boy as Skelton favourite collared at 1.08 in-running
Reports
Dan Skelton's four Market Rasen contenders assessed – including a horse top tipster Harry Wilson thinks has a 'massive chance'
Dan Skelton
Harry Cobden seeks fourth straight Summer Plate win as Dan Skelton relies on one entry in Market Rasen feature - three Saturday races to note
Raceday Intel
Dan Skelton hails 'amazing' start in his bid to topple Martin Pipe record - and he reveals double championship aim
Dan Skelton
Dan Skelton is 4-6 to smash Martin Pipe's 243-winner record – and his start has been nothing short of extraordinary
Dan Skelton
Dan Skelton comes up short in attempt at 62-1 Stratford six-fold despite training favourite in all six races
Raceday Intel
'It shows no sign of dropping' - Dan Skelton reflects on relentless demand after €150,000 Derby Sale signing
Sales News
‘We’ve bought with Martin Pipe’s record in mind’ - Dan Skelton chasing history with bold sales ring strategy
Sales reports
Dan Skelton swoops for €500,000 sale-topper in Auteuil who 'is ready-made to go straight into the big races'
Sales reports
WATCH: Dan Skelton - the £5 million man | The Front Page
The Front Page
Dan Skelton has got to the top and is set to stay there - another period of domination has surely just begun
Lee Mottershead
Brilliant and brutal - Sandown's jumps finale delivers a day of joy and despair as Dan Skelton rides a rollercoaster of emotions
Reports
Paul Nicholls: 'Some fantastic lads have been through Ditcheat but I always thought Dan was going to be the one'
Britain
'I'm really pleased Dan's got me in his sights' - Martin Pipe welcomes Skelton taking direct aim at his record
Britain
'Willie will have to go to a place he hasn't gone before' - Dan Skelton sets new target in title defence as he eyes £5 million mark
Britain
The numbers that show how Dan Skelton finally won the title - and that the Willie Mullins production line is slowing down
The Form Hacker
'Perception doesn't bother me - I don't care what people think. If you don't like it, you don't like it - I've not done anything wrong'
The Big Read
It's Dan Skelton's world - and this could be one of his stars next season
Quintessential Kealy
'I think it'll be the first of many' - Dan Skelton praised by fellow trainers after securing maiden championship
Britain
Which horses could help power Dan Skelton to a second trainers' championship next season?
Britain
Dan Skelton 'very proud' but still 'a bit bamboozled' as Aintree spree makes him champion trainer for the first time
Britain
Home
News
People
Trainers
Fallen star Il Est Francais moves to Dan Skelton in bid to recapture his spark
Dan Skelton
€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?
Jump racing
Harry Redknapp teams up with Dan Skelton with 'very rare' £360,000 recruit
Jump racing
Market Rasen: Mickey Bowen lands Summer Plate with Queensbury Boy as Skelton favourite collared at 1.08 in-running
Reports
Harry Redknapp teams up with Dan Skelton with 'very rare' £360,000 recruit
Jump racing
Market Rasen: Mickey Bowen lands Summer Plate with Queensbury Boy as Skelton favourite collared at 1.08 in-running
Reports
Dan Skelton's four Market Rasen contenders assessed – including a horse top tipster Harry Wilson thinks has a 'massive chance'
Dan Skelton
Harry Cobden seeks fourth straight Summer Plate win as Dan Skelton relies on one entry in Market Rasen feature - three Saturday races to note
Raceday Intel
Dan Skelton hails 'amazing' start in his bid to topple Martin Pipe record - and he reveals double championship aim
Dan Skelton
Dan Skelton is 4-6 to smash Martin Pipe's 243-winner record – and his start has been nothing short of extraordinary
Dan Skelton
Dan Skelton comes up short in attempt at 62-1 Stratford six-fold despite training favourite in all six races
Raceday Intel
'It shows no sign of dropping' - Dan Skelton reflects on relentless demand after €150,000 Derby Sale signing
Sales News
‘We’ve bought with Martin Pipe’s record in mind’ - Dan Skelton chasing history with bold sales ring strategy
Sales reports
Dan Skelton swoops for €500,000 sale-topper in Auteuil who 'is ready-made to go straight into the big races'
Sales reports
WATCH: Dan Skelton - the £5 million man | The Front Page
The Front Page
Dan Skelton has got to the top and is set to stay there - another period of domination has surely just begun
Lee Mottershead
Brilliant and brutal - Sandown's jumps finale delivers a day of joy and despair as Dan Skelton rides a rollercoaster of emotions
Reports
Paul Nicholls: 'Some fantastic lads have been through Ditcheat but I always thought Dan was going to be the one'
Britain
'I'm really pleased Dan's got me in his sights' - Martin Pipe welcomes Skelton taking direct aim at his record
Britain
'Willie will have to go to a place he hasn't gone before' - Dan Skelton sets new target in title defence as he eyes £5 million mark
Britain
The numbers that show how Dan Skelton finally won the title - and that the Willie Mullins production line is slowing down
The Form Hacker
'Perception doesn't bother me - I don't care what people think. If you don't like it, you don't like it - I've not done anything wrong'
The Big Read
It's Dan Skelton's world - and this could be one of his stars next season
Quintessential Kealy
'I think it'll be the first of many' - Dan Skelton praised by fellow trainers after securing maiden championship
Britain
Which horses could help power Dan Skelton to a second trainers' championship next season?
Britain
Dan Skelton 'very proud' but still 'a bit bamboozled' as Aintree spree makes him champion trainer for the first time
Britain
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