€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?

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Leading jumps owner JP McManus has placed €500,000 purchase Walkonseas into training with Dan Skelton.

The Irish point-to-point winner was top lot at the Goffs Punchestown sale in April and has been registered as in training with Britain's reigning champion.

The son of Walk In The Park joins the likes of The New Lion in training for the McManus-Skelton axis. After purchasing the four-year-old in April , McManus joked: "Ask me in 12 months if he was value."

He was not the only recruit from that sale for Skelton, who combined with his usual bloodstock scout Ryan Mahon to add Ilians Way to his powerful stable for €260,000.

Walkonseas: was top lot at the Goffs Punchestown sale Credit: Sophie Webber Photography

Skelton said at the time: "She's lovely, I love the sire [Moises Has]. She put up a lovely performance and she's a beautiful model and she's a horse we are going to give time to and let her be the best she can be. She's got owners already and they're very patient people. She's a nice big lady and I think she's got a massive future."

But where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone? While the destination for some is unknown, a few have been registered in training.

Tom Malone signed for the €275,000 Tullaherin winner and this relative of Mighty Bandit has been placed in training with Paul Nicholls.

Malone was not sure which yard he would end up with at the time as he said: "As normal I haven’t got a clue yet, but it will be in England somewhere. I thought I might get him a bit cheaper than that, but you have to dig for quality."

Garden Master: in training with Paul Nicholls Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Smithytown was bought at the sale for €240,000 by bloodstock agent Jerry McGrath from Stuart Crawford to go into training with Ben Pauling. He finished third on his debut at Kirkistown before getting off the mark at Loughanmore on April 6.

At the time of the sale, McGrath said: "He's a lovely big four-year-old by Maxios, who needs no introduction. The minute I showed him to Ben he loved him. He made a phone call and we have an owner for him. He's an exciting horse to add to the team."

Smithytown's new owner is Lady Dulverton, who owned useful handicap chaser Happygolucky. However, according to the BHA's website, the horse went out of training on July 7.

Another big move from Crawford's consignment to Britain was this four-year-old, who won his sole point-to-point start at Castletown-Geoghegan in April by two and a half lengths.

He is set to head to Olly Murphy's yard after being picked up for €220,000. After the purchase, Murphy said: "He is a horse I loved and the one I picked out at the sale."

This four-year-old Nathaniel gelding was picked up for €200,000 and has since made his debut for Gordon Elliott.

A smart winner on his sole Irish point-to-point start at Dromahane, he ran a close third in a bumper at Galway festival last week.

Gordon Elliott: Prime Contender finished third on bumper bow Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

Grade 1-winning trainer Alex Hales also got in on the act to enhance Britain's strong hand at the Punchestown sale, with this six-figure purchase from renowned point-to-point handler Sam Curling.

The four-year-old filly got up by a short head in her sole point at Dromahane in April, and McGrath purchased her for €145,000 on behalf of Hales. She is now owned by the Treetops Syndicate.

Another six-figure purchase who has gone into training with Nicholls is this four-year-old son of Crystal Ocean, who ran with credit when runner-up in his point-to-point at Tullaherin in April.

Bloodstock agent Hamish Macauley went to €145,000 for his purchase, with John Romans listed as his owner on the BHA site. Romans is a Welsh Grand National-winning owner who has recently enjoyed notable wins with JPR One.

That point-to-point at Tullaherin in April could produce multiple smart types, as Mikel Ange Spigao beat Verney Fox by three-quarters of a length for trainer Patrick Turley.

McGrath, Hales and owners the Treetops Syndicate successfully teamed up for another hefty purchase, buying the son of Ivanhowe for €125,000.

Could Magimax be Emma Lavelle's next star? She will certainly be hoping so, as she is listed as his registered trainer on the BHA website following his €125,000 purchase by Gerry Hogan.

The son of Maxios was beaten two and a half lengths on his point-to-point at Dromahane in late April, staying on well behind the aforementioned Prime Contender. Malcolm Olden is his registered new owner.

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