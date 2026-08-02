'He's an absolute legend' - Dunum continues to reign supreme at Galway with a fourth festival win

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Dunum continued his remarkable love affair with the Galway festival when he captured the Ahonoora Handicap for the second time to bring up his fourth victory at Ballybrit’s big week.

It did not look likely for the Natalia Lupini-trained eight-year-old based on his 15-length defeat at the festival on Tuesday, but that seasonal return at his favourite course clearly lit a spark as the 11-1 shot led from the start and never looked in danger of being caught.

It was an outstanding seventh winner of the week for Billy Lee, who secured the top Flat rider prize and is now two wins clear in the jockeys' title standings.

Dunum has played an important role in the success of the Lupini yard in County Down, and the Milan native was delighted to welcome back her stable star.

"He's an absolute legend," she said. "When you see him in front with such enthusiasm, it's amazing. He's been great for the yard and for his owner Maurice Burns.

"You're always worried after such a short space of time and after his first run of the year that it's coming too soon, but during the week he was in great form and he didn't disappoint us."

She added: "We'll keep looking after him and hopefully we'll be back again next year."

Willie Mullins collected the leading trainer award at the Galway festival for the 11th time Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Mullins reigns supreme

Willie Mullins collected the leading trainer award and a €5,000 cheque after he ended his week with a final-day double.

Mullins' tally for the 2026 Galway festival was ten wins, although hope of a treble on the closing afternoon was dashed in the bumper when Linford was beaten at 2-11.

The champion trainer began by landing the 3m½f handicap hurdle with Caher Roes Den , with Danny Mullins nabbing his sole winner of the week when scoring comfortably on the Roger Brookhouse-owned eight-year-old.

"He looks like a really nice horse for the future and he's big enough and scopey enough to jump fences," said the winning trainer. "We might just stay hurdling this season and go novice chasing next season, but we'll see."

Blood Destiny: give Willie Mullins another win at the festival Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Blood Destiny was the next to get in on the action as he defied top weight under Paul Townend in the 2m2f handicap chase, seeing off Coming Up Easy and Darragh O'Keeffe by three and three-quarter lengths.

Townend and O'Keeffe were singled out for praise by Mullins after they ignored the rest of the field and stuck to the inside track.

"It was a great tactical ride by both Darragh and Paul," he said. "This is a big track to be giving away ground around the outside.

"That performance was always in this lad, but he has disappointed me on occasions. We might look at Listowel next."

Reflecting on the festival, Mullins said: "It’s been a great week. We always try to have a good team for Galway. I want to thank all the crew at home that makes it possible."

Two for Timurshah

Timurshah defied a 13lb rise for his easy win on the opening day of the meeting on Monday to give rookie trainer Aidan Melia another Galway festival victory in the 2m½f handicap hurdle.

Timurshah wins again under Conor Smithers Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The five-year-old has now won each of his four starts for Melia since signing off with a tailed-off finish at 66-1 for his previous yard in November and has risen 29lb in the ratings. He is certain to take another hefty hit for this five-length success.

"The improvement is down to the horse," said Melia. "A good horse will train himself. It's hard to get winners anywhere, so to have two here is fantastic."

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