From the remarkable local Classic winner to a Gold Cup hero - six of the best horses to win at Chepstow as track hosts centenary raceday

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Chepstow stages its centenary raceday on Sunday and Racing Post historian John Randall has recalled six of the finest horses to have raced at the Welsh track . . .

Book Law

1927 Welsh Oaks

Champion filly Book Law scared away all but one rival in the inaugural Welsh Oaks, and cantered home by three lengths. She also won the Coronation, Nassau, St Leger and Jockey Club Stakes.

The Welsh Oaks and Derby attracted small, uncompetitive fields – in the fillies' race in 1928 champion Toboggan had a walk-over – and the local 'Classics' were discontinued in 1935.

Pas Seul

1961 Rhymney Breweries Chase

Dual champion Pas Seul, the previous year's Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, confirmed his greatness by carrying top weight of 12st and trouncing a quality field by half a dozen lengths.

The Rhymney Breweries was among the biggest handicaps of the season for more than a decade and was also won by another Gold Cup winner, What A Myth, in 1965.

The Persian War Novices' Hurdle takes place at Chepstow in October Credit: Steve Davies

Persian War

1969 Welsh Champion Hurdle

Triple Champion Hurdle winner Persian War was trained by Colin Davies next to Chepstow racecourse, and he delighted his home crowd with an easy victory in the inaugural Welsh Champion Hurdle. He could finish only third in the race's next two editions.

The Grade 2 Persian War Novices' Hurdle is run at the course in October.

Night Nurse

1976 & 1977 Welsh Champion Hurdle

The highest-rated hurdler of all time, Night Nurse followed both his Champion Hurdle victories by leading from start to finish in the Welsh version.

The other great champions of that era who won the race included another Peter Easterby legend Sea Pigeon, as well as Bula, Comedy Of Errors, Lanzarote and Monksfield.

Night Nurse: legendary hurdler won at Chepstow in 1976 and 1977 Credit: Gerry Cranham

Burrough Hill Lad

1983 Welsh National

Progressive young star Burrough Hill Lad was thrown in at the weights here with 10st 9lb (including 3lb overweight for John Francome) en route to victory in that season's Gold Cup. His trainer Jenny Pitman had won the previous season's Welsh National and Grand National with Corbiere.

Burrough Hill Lad, the top-rated staying chaser for three seasons, returned to Chepstow to land the Rehearsal Chase in 1985.

Carvill's Hill

1991 Welsh National

A vulnerable champion, Carvill's Hill showed the brilliant side of his nature by carrying 11st 12lb to a spectacular all-the-way victory by 20 lengths in Chepstow's biggest race of the year. He had warmed up by winning the Rehearsal Chase there the previous month.

This contributed to Martin Pipe's domination of the Welsh National with five wins in six years.

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