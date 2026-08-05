Dan King: 'I'd absolutely love to win a Gold Cup or a Grand National but, for now, getting my name out there is the big thing'

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Ireland's new hotshot riding sensation Dan King has said being compared to Ruby Walsh did not heap any added pressure on him going into the Galway Races, rather it gave him an extra pep in his step.

That huge confidence-boosting statement came from trainer Tony Martin at Bellewstown last month and the 21-year-old said it helped propel him to a remarkable Galway Plate and Hurdle double, a feat that had not been done since Joe Byrne in 1984.

King won the Galway Plate on 20-1 shot King Alexander, who was only his sixth ride for Willie Mullins, and then teamed up with his main employer Martin to land the Galway Hurdle on Putapoundinthejar at 10-1.