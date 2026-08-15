'You dream you can ride that many' - Brian Hughes celebrates 2,000th jumps winner and is hungry for more

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Three-time champion jockey Brian Hughes ticked off another major milestone in the 3m handicap hurdle when he rode his 2,000th jumps winner on Dolly Dior .

Hughes, 41, joined elite company that includes the likes of Tony McCoy and Ruby Walsh after claiming the landmark victory at Perth on Saturday, the second part of a double following success on the Patrick Neville-trained stablemate Try Them in the 2m novice hurdle.

"You dream you can ride that many winners but you obviously have to have a lot of luck and help along the way," Hughes said. "You take your opportunities when you get them. Those figures have been achieved by the likes of AP and Ruby, but they were winning Gold Cups and Grand Nationals, which I haven't. Maybe I might, you never know.

"I'd like a couple of those bigger signature races but I'm not going to be hanging up the boots anytime soon, I still quite enjoy it. I'm relatively lucky, I don't have any weight problems, so as long as I'm enjoying it, fit and healthy, and people want to keep using me, then I'll keep going."

Double on the day for Hughes after Dolly Dior strikes Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The milestone might have come a lot sooner for Hughes had he not broken his leg in March, an injury which led to his being sidelined for three months before his return this summer.

"The end of the last season was the worst injury of my whole career. It took five months and I wasn't the best patient in the world, but I'm back now and my fitness isn't far away from where it should be," he told Racing TV.

"A lot of my friends have retired for different reasons through bad injuries, and I've been relatively lucky with the bones I've broken. As AP once said, 'If you think you're not going to end up in the back of an ambulance, you're a fool'. It's just part and parcel of this game. I've been lucky the injuries haven't been too severe."

Hughes's 2,000th winner was ushered in by a guard of honour from his weighing room colleagues, a second such honour at the track for the jockey this year after he rode his 200th Perth winner in April.

Reigning champion jockey Sean Bowen was not among the well-wishers, however, after incurring a fall in the 2m4f novice handicap chase. The rider was stood down from his remaining ride and taken to hospital to treat a cut lip.

Ten winningmost jump jockeys

Wins over jumps in GB & Ireland combined



4,348 Sir Anthony McCoy (1994-2015)

3,819 Richard Johnson (1994-2021)

2,767 Ruby Walsh (1995-2019)

2,000 BRIAN HUGHES (2005- )

1,920 Barry Geraghty (1997-2020)

1,874 Richard Dunwoody (1983-99)

1,692 Peter Scudamore (1978-96)

1,676 Sam Twiston-Davies (2009- )

1,594 Paul Carberry (1992-2015)

1,589 Davy Russell (1999-2022)

Compiled by John Randall

Read more:

16-1 into 7-2! Melbourne Cup dream sparked after major gamble landed at Newbury

'He went out there and wore his heart on his sleeve' - what were Trawlerman's best performances on Racing Post Ratings?

'England has changed my life' - meet the American who embraced fish and chips, big sprints and mushy peas - and reaped the rewards

Access a world beyond the finishing line with Racing Post+ . Our award-winning journalists, led by the industry’s most respected voices, bring you closer to the stables and the inner circles of the sport.

and get unlimited access to our top-class content, all for just £32.75 a month.

This offer is available only to new and returning customers. Subscription will auto-renew at full price unless you call our cancellation line to cancel. Sign up now.