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Racing Industry
premium

Change is coming and it will provide new BHA chair Simon Cox with one of his first major challenges

The 2024 fixture list could be published next week
Changes in the relationship between racecourses and the BHA are coming down the trackCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
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The Racecourse Association (RCA) has laid its cards on the table. What happens next is more difficult to predict.

The Jockey Club's short and sharp response to the RCA's statement following its governance review did not suggest its recommendations have hit the mark, even if the main complaint was about its timing.

When the Jockey Club's full response comes it looks increasingly likely it will follow Ascot's example and leave the RCA.

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