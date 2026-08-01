'This is what we've been after' - RCA review quells Goodwood and York concerns

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The key recommendations in the Racecourse Association's governance review have been welcomed by two of the tracks which had demanded an urgent review into how the body is run.

Goodwood and York were among the courses asking for reform in the wake of Lord Allen's departure as BHA chair in March and more recently called for it to return to being a trade body and step out of commercial decision-making.

Responding to the RCA statement released on Saturday, Goodwood chief executive Adam Waterworth said: "If you think of the paper York and Goodwood put out three or four weeks ago, of the main things we wanted – a return to a trade body, the end of one racecourse, one vote and the introduction of practitioners and an independent board – they've always been the three things we've been after.

"We wanted the RCA to return to being a trade body and remove itself from the fixtures, funding and political elements of racing, and from the looks of their statement it feels like they've got there.

"We wanted the breakdown to 25 per cent, 25 per cent, rather than one course one vote, and it feels like they've got there too."

He added: "The other key one for us was, rather than people being influenced by the RCA board or executive, we wanted practitioners and to move to an independent BHA board and that's there too and they've always been the three changes we wanted.

"We've got to take time to digest it, all I've seen is the same statement as everyone else, but the key thing now is the review is done, there's a new BHA chairman coming in, and we just can't wait to start working with him and the BHA team to actually start working on the governance of the sport at that level and getting back to focusing on racing like we've seen this week rather than constantly talking about racing politics."

York issued a similar statement, in which it said: “York supports the RCA moving to a trade body role for all racecourses and the proposed amendments to the RCA voting structure. In addition, we welcome their proposals with regard to appointing racecourse practitioners to the BHA board independent of the RCA. We look forward to the RCA board and members bringing these changes into effect in the coming months.

"We will work closely with the new BHA chair and other stakeholders on the wider governance issues beyond the remit of the RCA. Last month alongside Goodwood we published a framework for the governance of British racing for the sport to consider. We have been delighted by the positive feedback we have received – we look forward to sharing this with Simon Cox when he arrives in post."

'Ongoing process'

Wetherby chief executive Jonjo Sanderson represents small independent racecourses on the RCA board and stressed that "the process is still carrying on".

"We were working with the other courses, with Alex Eade and with Wilf Walsh to try to come up with a solution that met the requirements of the Jockey Club and the large independents following their statement back in March," he said.

"We're mindful of the fact there's a new BHA chairman just about to start and we'd like to work with Simon and the BHA executive, allowing them to focus attentions on key areas that will allow the sport to enjoy a resurgent wave of popularity among its varying customers.

"There are some different views and we need to keep working through those to see where we all get to."

Jonjo Sanderson: "There are some different views and we need to keep working through those to see where we all get to" Credit: David Carr

Sanderson believes in the value of the RCA and said: "From the small independents' perspective, the RCA provides an excellent service for us on an everyday basis, from operational issues through to support for finance. The executive team are excellent.

"We'll keep working with Alex and the other members to see where we can get to. The racecourses want the sport to thrive and prosper so we want to do everything we can to make sure that happens.

"The resolution we've come to isn't quite there for everybody but we keep working towards somewhere we can get to where everyone is content."

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