Betfred to cut 600 jobs and close more than 130 shops in latest blow for bookmaking sector

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Betfred are set to close more than 130 betting shops, citing increases in taxation and economic uncertainty as the primary drivers of the decision.

Betfred are the second-largest operator of betting shops in Britain with 1,234 units as of March this year. The reduction will leave Betfred with about 1,100 betting shops.

The closures are expected to impact around 600 jobs, while there is likely to be a significant financial hit for racing too. Each Betfred shop is estimated to contribute approximately £30,000 a year in levy and media rights payments, valuing the annual loss to the sport in the region of £4 million.

Jo Whittaker, Betfred chief executive, said: “It is with deep regret that we have today started a consultation with colleagues working in more than 130 of our shops regarding a proposal to close those locations.

"We have tried hard to protect all our sites and the colleagues who work in them, but the combined impact of higher employer National Insurance contributions, wage inflation, increases in gambling taxes and wider economic uncertainty has left us with no choice.

"These are well-run shops, staffed by dedicated colleagues, and it is incredibly hard to see any of them close, but the current fiscal and regulatory environment has made it impossible to keep trading all our shops. Our priority now is to support the colleagues affected, and to continue serving customers and communities across the rest of our estate.”

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