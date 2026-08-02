'It goes a long way to meeting the required outcomes' - Newbury supports RCA review

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Newbury has joined other members of the Large Independent Racecourse Group in welcoming the key recommendations from the Racecourse Association's governance review.

The Berkshire track was among the courses to sign a joint letter in March with the Jockey Club in the wake of Lord Allen's departure as BHA chair, demanding an urgent review into how the RCA is run.

Goodwood and York backed the proposals from the RCA, which would see it concentrate on its role as a trade body, reforms to its voting structure and changes to racecourse representation on the BHA board, and Newbury has taken a similar stance.