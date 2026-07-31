Deadline for Racecourse Association's 12-week review passes with courses keeping cards close to their chest

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The future of one of British racing’s power players is expected to become clearer this weekend after the Racecourse Association (RCA) completed a 12-week governance review aimed at staving off further mutiny from its members.

Following the resignation of former BHA chair Lord Allen in March, the large independent racecourses – led by Ascot – and the Jockey Club called on the RCA to overhaul its governance structure “to support industry change”, giving a deadline of April 30 for a proposal for reform to be put together.

Chief among the racecourses’ concerns was a perceived power imbalance brought about by the one racecourse, one vote system, which they felt undermined progress and did not give sufficient weight to the input of Britain’s headline venues in decision-making.

In May, Ascot followed through with its threat to leave the RCA, informing the group it would not remain a member beyond the end of the year, despite a governance review being kicked off with a deadline of July 31 to conclude.

The Jockey Club and other large independent racecourses said they would wait until the conclusion of the review before making a decision on their RCA membership.

The Racing Post understands that the report has been delivered to RCA members, and that amendments to the one racecourse, one vote system would not be opposed by Arena Racing, which has been viewed as the primary beneficiary of the status quo by the rebelling tracks.

Racecourses were unwilling to discuss the contents of the report when contacted by the Racing Post on Friday, while the RCA is expected to deliver a public update on the review before the end of the weekend.

The RCA, founded in 1907 as the racecourse trade body in Britain, is one of the members, or shareholders, of the BHA, along with the Racehorse Owners Association, Thoroughbred Breeders' Association and licensed personnel, which covers other participants.

Ascot: followed through on a threat to leave the Racecourse Association Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Under the articles of the BHA, the RCA is a member of the governing body until it ceases to be “the person most representative in Great Britain of the interests of owners of racecourses”.

While Ascot is the only course to have departed the RCA this year – Plumpton had previously left the organisation – an alternative structure for its future was recently put forward by Goodwood and York in a joint proposal aimed at shaking up the decision-making process within British racing at a time of flux.

Under the Goodwood-York plan, the RCA would be removed from commercial representation and become a trade body for racecourses. This would dovetail with the scrapping of BHA committees to be replaced by three panels: one for elite Flat racing, one for foundational Flat racing and one for jump racing, which would put recommendations to the BHA board for final approval.

The two tracks concluded their report by stating that “the window for the sport to reform itself from within, rather than fracture into competing structures, is open now”, but added that “it will not remain open indefinitely”.

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