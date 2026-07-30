'The sport is an economic and cultural powerhouse' - study into racing's impact in Wales launched in wake of greyhound ban

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Racing has responded to political uncertainty in Wales by commissioning its first report into the sport's economic impact in the country.

During Senedd questions last month, first minister Rhun ap Iorwerth refused to engage with a question from Reform MS Cai Parry-Jones seeking assurances about the future of jumps racing in Wales after greyhound racing was outlawed in the country.

Ap Iorwerth, whose party Plaid Cymru had backed the greyhound racing ban during the previous Senedd, did not respond directly to the question and instead outlined how there had been a “free vote” on whether to approve the ban on greyhound racing.

The BHA had previously expressed confidence that the Welsh greyhound racing ban, and a similar one passed in Scotland, would not impact horseracing. Trainers have been more sceptical, however, with Sir Mark Prescott and Mark Johnston labelling the decision a “wake-up call”.

On Thursday, the BHA announced that a study was being launched to provide an “independent and evidence-based assessment of the economic contribution made by Welsh horseracing to the Welsh economy”.

It is being financially supported by Arena Racing Company (Arc) and Chester Race Company (CRC) and will include surveys of stakeholders and businesses within the Welsh racing community, and of spectators attending meetings at Welsh tracks during the summer. A report is expected to be completed in the autumn.

Greg Swift, BHA director of communications and corporate affairs, said: “The sport is undoubtedly an economic and cultural powerhouse in Wales. But we want clear evidence to present to the government that shows the significance of the industry across the country and the role it plays in growing regional economies and communities.”

There are three racecourses in Wales – Bangor, Ffos Las and Chepstow. The latter hosts the country’s biggest race, the Coral Welsh Grand National. All three venues stage jump racing.

Phil Bell, Arc regional director for the south and west, said the work would “show exactly what a success story our sport is, and how important it is to a wide range of communities in Wales”.

CRC chief executive Louise Stewart said the study would provide “valuable insights to help shape the future growth and success of the industry”.

She added: “Horseracing plays a significant role in Wales, supporting jobs, attracting tourism and generating economic activity in communities.

“While we witness its impact in the North Wales economy, robust evidence is vital to ensuring the industry's value is fully understood as we continue to work closely with the government.”

Read more:

First minister refuses to answer question over the future of jump racing in Wales following greyhound ban

BHA confident that greyhound racing bans in Wales and Scotland have 'no connection to the future of horseracing'

Greyhound authority vows to continue fight after Welsh government votes to ban the sport

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