Jockey Club brands timing of RCA's governance review 'tone deaf' amid speculation it will leave

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The Racecourse Association's (RCA) decision to reveal the key recommendations from its recent governance review met with a terse response from the Jockey Club on Saturday amid growing speculation it will follow Ascot's lead and leave the organisation.

The Jockey Club described the RCA's statement as "tone deaf", adding it would provide its own update at an "appropriate time".

However, other courses appeared to be more receptive to the proposals from the RCA, which would involve it concentrating on its role as a trade body, reforms to its voting structure and changes to racecourse representation on the BHA board.

The review had been sparked by demands for change by some of Britain's most powerful racecourses, and the RCA admitted on Saturday that some courses want even greater reforms which may not be possible within its current structure.

In its statement, the RCA said some of its members want changes to the way courses are represented within the BHA and "wish to explore the option to represent themselves directly", adding that this would require "further immediate discussions with the new BHA chair". This would present incoming chair Simon Cox with the first significant new issue in his in-tray.

The future of the RCA was thrown into doubt in March following the departure of former BHA chair Lord Allen just six months after he took up the role.

A joint statement from Ascot, Goodwood, Newbury, York and the Jockey Club was published calling for an urgent review into how the RCA was run, with a deadline of April 30. Chester was also part of the group demanding change.

They wanted an end to the RCA's one-racecourse-one-vote model and a system which would allow the most high-profile courses greater weight in decision making. They had also called for the BHA to have an independent board and to provide "strong central leadership" for British racing.

Ascot has said it will leave the Racecourse Association at the end of the year Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

While the RCA committed to a review, due to be completed by the end of July, Ascot said it did not go far enough and quit the RCA in May to go it alone from the end of the year.

The RCA said the first key recommendation, which would still need to be approved by members, would result in the body moving from a one member, one vote structure to one based on a 25 per cent share for each of its four main constituent groups – the Jockey Club, Arena Racing Company, the Large Independent group – which currently includes Ascot, Chester, Newbury, Goodwood and York, and the small independent tracks.

The second recommendation would result in the RCA no longer being responsible for appointing two members of the BHA board, which would instead be given to representatives independent of the RCA's board and executive.

"The RCA believes that this solution answers the demands for change within the existing body to limit the power of voting veto and to ensure that all members have the ability to contribute constructively to the future direction of the sport," the statement added.

RCA chair Wilf Walsh told the Racing Post that it had had to conduct the review to a tight deadline and that it had met calls to change the voting structure, give the most high-profile courses more of a say and to have "practitioners" rather than the RCA on the BHA board.

He added: "Frankly for us it is about what members want. There's the political, the commercial, the fixtures and funding and then there's the day-to-day.

Wilf Walsh: "For us it is about what members want"

"That day-to-day is important, whether it's badges or the Showcase awards or dealing with DCMS on ground safety and, more importantly, RaceTech, which is 100 per cent owned by the RCA.

"If this goes ahead it will give Alex [Eade, RCA chief executive] and the team more time to get away from politicking and be a better trade body."

The Jockey Club had warned in May that if it was not happy with the review's conclusions it would "with some sadness" not renew its membership of the RCA in 2027.

Responding to the RCA statement, a spokesperson for the Jockey Club said: "We believe that it is tone deaf to be issuing a statement about the politics of horseracing during Goodwood’s most important week and that the sport itself should be taking centre stage. We will issue our own update at a more appropriate time in the near future."

Last month Goodwood and York published their own proposals which called for the RCA to return to simply being a trade body and step out of commercial decision-making entirely.

In its statement the RCA said there was "recognition among all members" that it provides a number of essential services, adding: "These operational services are highly valued and should be supported within a restructured organisation."

The RCA said it would need to enter into discussions with new BHA chair Simon Cox

However, in a move which could present incoming BHA chair Cox with a governance issue of his own to deal with, the RCA said some of its members "want to see further structural changes to how racecourses are represented within the BHA", adding: "This may not be possible within the current RCA structure."

The RCA said those courses "wish to explore the option to represent themselves directly within the construct of the BHA," adding: "In order to progress this, further immediate discussions are therefore needed with the new BHA chair and team, alongside wider stakeholders, to determine an appropriate framework for these representations."

Walsh added: "We need to help the new chair of the BHA navigate this in the most positive way possible, to make his induction period as straightforward as possible."

A BHA spokesperson said: "Any proposals will be discussed in the appropriate manner as and when they are received."

Read these next:

Deadline for Racecourse Association's 12-week review passes with courses keeping cards close to their chest

Jockey Club issues fresh ultimatum and threatens to join Ascot in quitting Racecourse Association

Chester and Goodwood back RCA review process in quest for governance 'that works for the sport'

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