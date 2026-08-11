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Football

Jamie Griffith is heading to the Arctic Circle for today's Football Bet of the Day
NEW

Jamie Griffith is heading to the Arctic Circle for today's Football Bet of the Day

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Football
Red Star to shine in 5-1 in Tuesday's Football Acca
Red Star to shine in 5-1 in Tuesday's Football Acca
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Acca Tips
Uefa Super Cup: Villa could rattle undercooked European champions
Uefa Super Cup: Villa could rattle undercooked European champions
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Football
Champions League qualifying: Lyon geared up to overturn first-leg deficit
Champions League qualifying: Lyon geared up to overturn first-leg deficit
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Champions League
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
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Video
First impressions: Championship rivals West Ham and Wolves catch the eye
First impressions: Championship rivals West Ham and Wolves catch the eye
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Football
The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Free best bets for the new season
The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Free best bets for the new season
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The Big Kick-Off
Football Acca: Pilgrims can power our 5-1 Monday fourfold
Football Acca: Pilgrims can power our 5-1 Monday fourfold
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Acca Tips
OUT NOW: The Big Kick-Off – the ultimate betting guide to the new season
OUT NOW: The Big Kick-Off – the ultimate betting guide to the new season
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The Big Kick-Off
Bet of the Day: Jack Ogalbe's best bet for Day comes from the EFL Cup
Bet of the Day: Jack Ogalbe's best bet for Day comes from the EFL Cup
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EFL Cup
Alex Wrigley: The data revolution is allowing punters to scratch beneath the surface
Alex Wrigley: The data revolution is allowing punters to scratch beneath the surface
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The Big Kick-Off
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James Milton: New managers and Bovril hydration breaks . . . welcome to the 2026-27 season
James Milton: New managers and Bovril hydration breaks . . . welcome to the 2026-27 season
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The Big Kick-Off
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Mark Langdon: The Premier League is back – and it's time to believe
Mark Langdon: The Premier League is back – and it's time to believe
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The Big Kick-Off
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Bundesliga: Can anyone mount a challenge to champions Bayern Munich?
Bundesliga: Can anyone mount a challenge to champions Bayern Munich?
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The Big Kick-Off
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Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips
Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips
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The Big Kick-Off
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Ligue 1: Potential for a new name in the top three behind mighty PSG
Ligue 1: Potential for a new name in the top three behind mighty PSG
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The Big Kick-Off
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Relegation: Jack Ogalbe looks at the battle to avoid the drop
Relegation: Jack Ogalbe looks at the battle to avoid the drop
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The Big Kick-Off
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League Two: Expect the unexpected in the EFL's basement
League Two: Expect the unexpected in the EFL's basement
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The Big Kick-Off
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League One: Leicester look worth taking on
League One: Leicester look worth taking on
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The Big Kick-Off
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Serie A: Questions remain over most of the title contenders
Serie A: Questions remain over most of the title contenders
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The Big Kick-Off
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Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Erling Haaland
Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Erling Haaland
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The Big Kick-Off
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Top-four finish: Who will seal Champions League football?
Top-four finish: Who will seal Champions League football?
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The Big Kick-Off
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La Liga: Barcelona and Real Madrid set to do battle again
La Liga: Barcelona and Real Madrid set to do battle again
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The Big Kick-Off
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Championship: Will West Ham justify short odds?
Championship: Will West Ham justify short odds?
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The Big Kick-Off
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Jamie Griffith is heading to the Arctic Circle for today's Football Bet of the Day
NEW

Jamie Griffith is heading to the Arctic Circle for today's Football Bet of the Day

icon
Football
Red Star to shine in 5-1 in Tuesday's Football Acca
Red Star to shine in 5-1 in Tuesday's Football Acca
icon
Acca Tips
Uefa Super Cup: Villa could rattle undercooked European champions
icon
Football
Champions League qualifying: Lyon geared up to overturn first-leg deficit
icon
Champions League
Uefa Super Cup: Villa could rattle undercooked European champions
icon
Football
Champions League qualifying: Lyon geared up to overturn first-leg deficit
icon
Champions League
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
icon
Video
First impressions: Championship rivals West Ham and Wolves catch the eye
First impressions: Championship rivals West Ham and Wolves catch the eye
icon
Football
The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Free best bets for the new season
The Big Kick-Off Expert Jury: Free best bets for the new season
icon
The Big Kick-Off
Football Acca: Pilgrims can power our 5-1 Monday fourfold
Football Acca: Pilgrims can power our 5-1 Monday fourfold
icon
Acca Tips
OUT NOW: The Big Kick-Off – the ultimate betting guide to the new season
OUT NOW: The Big Kick-Off – the ultimate betting guide to the new season
icon
The Big Kick-Off
Bet of the Day: Jack Ogalbe's best bet for Day comes from the EFL Cup
Bet of the Day: Jack Ogalbe's best bet for Day comes from the EFL Cup
icon
EFL Cup
Alex Wrigley: The data revolution is allowing punters to scratch beneath the surface
Alex Wrigley: The data revolution is allowing punters to scratch beneath the surface
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
James Milton: New managers and Bovril hydration breaks . . . welcome to the 2026-27 season
James Milton: New managers and Bovril hydration breaks . . . welcome to the 2026-27 season
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Mark Langdon: The Premier League is back – and it's time to believe
Mark Langdon: The Premier League is back – and it's time to believe
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Bundesliga: Can anyone mount a challenge to champions Bayern Munich?
Bundesliga: Can anyone mount a challenge to champions Bayern Munich?
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips
Season specials: 12-1, 18-1, 50-1 and 80-1 Premier League tips
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Ligue 1: Potential for a new name in the top three behind mighty PSG
Ligue 1: Potential for a new name in the top three behind mighty PSG
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Relegation: Jack Ogalbe looks at the battle to avoid the drop
Relegation: Jack Ogalbe looks at the battle to avoid the drop
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
League Two: Expect the unexpected in the EFL's basement
League Two: Expect the unexpected in the EFL's basement
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
League One: Leicester look worth taking on
League One: Leicester look worth taking on
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Serie A: Questions remain over most of the title contenders
Serie A: Questions remain over most of the title contenders
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Erling Haaland
Top goalscorer: The 20-1 shot who could outshine Erling Haaland
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Top-four finish: Who will seal Champions League football?
Top-four finish: Who will seal Champions League football?
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
La Liga: Barcelona and Real Madrid set to do battle again
La Liga: Barcelona and Real Madrid set to do battle again
icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
Championship: Will West Ham justify short odds?
Championship: Will West Ham justify short odds?
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The Big Kick-Off
padlock
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