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The Last Word
Home
News
Features
Regulars
NEW
A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week
What We Learned
A few juveniles have caught the eye - and at last there could be some real competition for Aidan O'Brien's battalion in the Classic markets
Ante-Post Angles
Shergar Cup's new link-up provides more than financial reward - plus Haydock clerk on return of racing
The Inside Track
Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
What We Learned
Bow Echo 7-4 to round off spectacular season with Breeders' Cup win - but this 6-1 shot in the same race is more interesting
Ante-Post Angles
Willie Mullins' effortless Galway hurdles winner set for the Ebor - and time running out for Godolphin to save their season
The Inside Track
Why Colin Keane deserves plenty of credit for Kalpana's King George win - plus German Group 1s next for this Derby winner?
What We Learned
A jockey riding out of his skin, what Ascot gets wrong with its betting and a 'very special' juvenile possibly on the way to the top
The Inside Track
I was surprised at two wins for Aidan O'Brien juveniles this week - and 10-1 Classic odds offer no value
Ante-Post Angles
A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
What We Learned
Johanna Walsh adds to special bunch of middle-distance fillies - but it's another Classic winner who has me really excited
The Last Word
An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
What We Learned
A Godolphin prospect not to write off, the go-to-team at York you cannot ignore and a race facing a struggle for relevance
The Inside Track
He didn’t make the Super Saturday headlines but this eyecatcher looks a Group 1 winner in waiting
Ante-Post Angles
Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
What We Learned
'He seemed entirely overwhelmed' - a Coral-Eclipse runner not to write off and another addition to a potentially red-hot Group 1
The Inside Track
Constitution River isn’t even favourite for another race all season - let that realism just temper the superlatives
Ante-Post Angles
Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
What We Learned
My 50-1 Arc regret - but 20-1 about another Paris prospect could soon look big
The Last Word
Who said Flat horses don't have fan clubs?
The Inside Track
Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
What We Learned
This price for Goodwood is a gift after this massive overreaction to Ascot flop
The Last Word
Royal Ascot ground praised, a trainer whose future looks increasingly bright and a possible Saturday schedule switch
The Inside Track
An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
What We Learned
Home
News
Features
Regulars
NEW
A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week
What We Learned
A few juveniles have caught the eye - and at last there could be some real competition for Aidan O'Brien's battalion in the Classic markets
Ante-Post Angles
Shergar Cup's new link-up provides more than financial reward - plus Haydock clerk on return of racing
The Inside Track
Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
What We Learned
Shergar Cup's new link-up provides more than financial reward - plus Haydock clerk on return of racing
The Inside Track
Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
What We Learned
Bow Echo 7-4 to round off spectacular season with Breeders' Cup win - but this 6-1 shot in the same race is more interesting
Ante-Post Angles
Willie Mullins' effortless Galway hurdles winner set for the Ebor - and time running out for Godolphin to save their season
The Inside Track
Why Colin Keane deserves plenty of credit for Kalpana's King George win - plus German Group 1s next for this Derby winner?
What We Learned
A jockey riding out of his skin, what Ascot gets wrong with its betting and a 'very special' juvenile possibly on the way to the top
The Inside Track
I was surprised at two wins for Aidan O'Brien juveniles this week - and 10-1 Classic odds offer no value
Ante-Post Angles
A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
What We Learned
Johanna Walsh adds to special bunch of middle-distance fillies - but it's another Classic winner who has me really excited
The Last Word
An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
What We Learned
A Godolphin prospect not to write off, the go-to-team at York you cannot ignore and a race facing a struggle for relevance
The Inside Track
He didn’t make the Super Saturday headlines but this eyecatcher looks a Group 1 winner in waiting
Ante-Post Angles
Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
What We Learned
'He seemed entirely overwhelmed' - a Coral-Eclipse runner not to write off and another addition to a potentially red-hot Group 1
The Inside Track
Constitution River isn’t even favourite for another race all season - let that realism just temper the superlatives
Ante-Post Angles
Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
What We Learned
My 50-1 Arc regret - but 20-1 about another Paris prospect could soon look big
The Last Word
Who said Flat horses don't have fan clubs?
The Inside Track
Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
What We Learned
This price for Goodwood is a gift after this massive overreaction to Ascot flop
The Last Word
Royal Ascot ground praised, a trainer whose future looks increasingly bright and a possible Saturday schedule switch
The Inside Track
An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
What We Learned
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