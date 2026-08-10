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The Last Word

A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week
NEW

A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week

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What We Learned
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A few juveniles have caught the eye - and at last there could be some real competition for Aidan O'Brien's battalion in the Classic markets
A few juveniles have caught the eye - and at last there could be some real competition for Aidan O'Brien's battalion in the Classic markets
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Ante-Post Angles
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Shergar Cup's new link-up provides more than financial reward - plus Haydock clerk on return of racing
Shergar Cup's new link-up provides more than financial reward - plus Haydock clerk on return of racing
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The Inside Track
Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
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What We Learned
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Bow Echo 7-4 to round off spectacular season with Breeders' Cup win - but this 6-1 shot in the same race is more interesting
Bow Echo 7-4 to round off spectacular season with Breeders' Cup win - but this 6-1 shot in the same race is more interesting
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Ante-Post Angles
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Willie Mullins' effortless Galway hurdles winner set for the Ebor - and time running out for Godolphin to save their season
Willie Mullins' effortless Galway hurdles winner set for the Ebor - and time running out for Godolphin to save their season
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The Inside Track
Why Colin Keane deserves plenty of credit for Kalpana's King George win - plus German Group 1s next for this Derby winner?
Why Colin Keane deserves plenty of credit for Kalpana's King George win - plus German Group 1s next for this Derby winner?
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What We Learned
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A jockey riding out of his skin, what Ascot gets wrong with its betting and a 'very special' juvenile possibly on the way to the top
A jockey riding out of his skin, what Ascot gets wrong with its betting and a 'very special' juvenile possibly on the way to the top
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The Inside Track
I was surprised at two wins for Aidan O'Brien juveniles this week - and 10-1 Classic odds offer no value
I was surprised at two wins for Aidan O'Brien juveniles this week - and 10-1 Classic odds offer no value
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Ante-Post Angles
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A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
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What We Learned
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Johanna Walsh adds to special bunch of middle-distance fillies - but it's another Classic winner who has me really excited
Johanna Walsh adds to special bunch of middle-distance fillies - but it's another Classic winner who has me really excited
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The Last Word
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An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
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What We Learned
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A Godolphin prospect not to write off, the go-to-team at York you cannot ignore and a race facing a struggle for relevance
A Godolphin prospect not to write off, the go-to-team at York you cannot ignore and a race facing a struggle for relevance
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The Inside Track
He didn’t make the Super Saturday headlines but this eyecatcher looks a Group 1 winner in waiting
He didn’t make the Super Saturday headlines but this eyecatcher looks a Group 1 winner in waiting
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Ante-Post Angles
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Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
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What We Learned
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'He seemed entirely overwhelmed' - a Coral-Eclipse runner not to write off and another addition to a potentially red-hot Group 1
'He seemed entirely overwhelmed' - a Coral-Eclipse runner not to write off and another addition to a potentially red-hot Group 1
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The Inside Track
Constitution River isn’t even favourite for another race all season - let that realism just temper the superlatives
Constitution River isn’t even favourite for another race all season - let that realism just temper the superlatives
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Ante-Post Angles
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Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
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What We Learned
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My 50-1 Arc regret - but 20-1 about another Paris prospect could soon look big
My 50-1 Arc regret - but 20-1 about another Paris prospect could soon look big
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The Last Word
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Who said Flat horses don't have fan clubs?
Who said Flat horses don't have fan clubs?
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The Inside Track
Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
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What We Learned
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This price for Goodwood is a gift after this massive overreaction to Ascot flop
This price for Goodwood is a gift after this massive overreaction to Ascot flop
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The Last Word
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Royal Ascot ground praised, a trainer whose future looks increasingly bright and a possible Saturday schedule switch
Royal Ascot ground praised, a trainer whose future looks increasingly bright and a possible Saturday schedule switch
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The Inside Track
An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
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What We Learned
padlock
A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week
NEW

A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week

icon
What We Learned
padlock
A few juveniles have caught the eye - and at last there could be some real competition for Aidan O'Brien's battalion in the Classic markets
A few juveniles have caught the eye - and at last there could be some real competition for Aidan O'Brien's battalion in the Classic markets
icon
Ante-Post Angles
padlock
Shergar Cup's new link-up provides more than financial reward - plus Haydock clerk on return of racing
icon
The Inside Track
Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
icon
What We Learned
padlock
Shergar Cup's new link-up provides more than financial reward - plus Haydock clerk on return of racing
icon
The Inside Track
Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
icon
What We Learned
padlock
Bow Echo 7-4 to round off spectacular season with Breeders' Cup win - but this 6-1 shot in the same race is more interesting
Bow Echo 7-4 to round off spectacular season with Breeders' Cup win - but this 6-1 shot in the same race is more interesting
icon
Ante-Post Angles
padlock
Willie Mullins' effortless Galway hurdles winner set for the Ebor - and time running out for Godolphin to save their season
Willie Mullins' effortless Galway hurdles winner set for the Ebor - and time running out for Godolphin to save their season
icon
The Inside Track
Why Colin Keane deserves plenty of credit for Kalpana's King George win - plus German Group 1s next for this Derby winner?
Why Colin Keane deserves plenty of credit for Kalpana's King George win - plus German Group 1s next for this Derby winner?
icon
What We Learned
padlock
A jockey riding out of his skin, what Ascot gets wrong with its betting and a 'very special' juvenile possibly on the way to the top
A jockey riding out of his skin, what Ascot gets wrong with its betting and a 'very special' juvenile possibly on the way to the top
icon
The Inside Track
I was surprised at two wins for Aidan O'Brien juveniles this week - and 10-1 Classic odds offer no value
I was surprised at two wins for Aidan O'Brien juveniles this week - and 10-1 Classic odds offer no value
icon
Ante-Post Angles
padlock
A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
icon
What We Learned
padlock
Johanna Walsh adds to special bunch of middle-distance fillies - but it's another Classic winner who has me really excited
Johanna Walsh adds to special bunch of middle-distance fillies - but it's another Classic winner who has me really excited
icon
The Last Word
padlock
An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
icon
What We Learned
padlock
A Godolphin prospect not to write off, the go-to-team at York you cannot ignore and a race facing a struggle for relevance
A Godolphin prospect not to write off, the go-to-team at York you cannot ignore and a race facing a struggle for relevance
icon
The Inside Track
He didn’t make the Super Saturday headlines but this eyecatcher looks a Group 1 winner in waiting
He didn’t make the Super Saturday headlines but this eyecatcher looks a Group 1 winner in waiting
icon
Ante-Post Angles
padlock
Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
icon
What We Learned
padlock
'He seemed entirely overwhelmed' - a Coral-Eclipse runner not to write off and another addition to a potentially red-hot Group 1
'He seemed entirely overwhelmed' - a Coral-Eclipse runner not to write off and another addition to a potentially red-hot Group 1
icon
The Inside Track
Constitution River isn’t even favourite for another race all season - let that realism just temper the superlatives
Constitution River isn’t even favourite for another race all season - let that realism just temper the superlatives
icon
Ante-Post Angles
padlock
Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
icon
What We Learned
padlock
My 50-1 Arc regret - but 20-1 about another Paris prospect could soon look big
My 50-1 Arc regret - but 20-1 about another Paris prospect could soon look big
icon
The Last Word
padlock
Who said Flat horses don't have fan clubs?
Who said Flat horses don't have fan clubs?
icon
The Inside Track
Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
icon
What We Learned
padlock
This price for Goodwood is a gift after this massive overreaction to Ascot flop
This price for Goodwood is a gift after this massive overreaction to Ascot flop
icon
The Last Word
padlock
Royal Ascot ground praised, a trainer whose future looks increasingly bright and a possible Saturday schedule switch
Royal Ascot ground praised, a trainer whose future looks increasingly bright and a possible Saturday schedule switch
icon
The Inside Track
An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
icon
What We Learned
padlock
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