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What We Learned
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Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
Our team of analysts with their thoughts on the top-class action last week
Constitution River: powers clear of A Boy Named Susie and Hawk Mountain in the EclipseCredit: Getty Images
After a superb weekend, our team of dedicated race-readers have amassed a line-up of lessons to take forward for the rest of the summer...
'Poundland Battaash' hides real Eclipse award winner
By Richard Russell
Brutal, wasn’t it?
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more inWhat We Learned
- Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
- Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
- An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
- Christmas Day confounds the doubters and is stewarding 'the impossible job'? What we learned on Derby weekend at Epsom
- The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin
more inWhat We Learned
- Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
- Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
- An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
- Christmas Day confounds the doubters and is stewarding 'the impossible job'? What we learned on Derby weekend at Epsom
- The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin