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What We Learned
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Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket

Our team of analysts with their thoughts on the top-class action last week

Constitution River powers to success in the Eclipse
Constitution River: powers clear of A Boy Named Susie and Hawk Mountain in the EclipseCredit: Getty Images
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After a superb weekend, our team of dedicated race-readers have amassed a line-up of lessons to take forward for the rest of the summer...

'Poundland Battaash' hides real Eclipse award winner

By Richard Russell

Brutal, wasn’t it? 

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