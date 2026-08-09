A few juveniles have caught the eye - and at last there could be some real competition for Aidan O'Brien's battalion in the Classic markets

There were some fascinating two-year-olds on show last week and, after yet another potential Derby contender from Ballydoyle emerged on Thursday, it was good to see some possible future stars from other quarters.

Amo unleashed one of their nicer juveniles in the Sweet Solera at Newmarket on Saturday in Kevin Philippart de Foy's Nuit D'Eclair and, while she was beaten, I’m prepared to take a positive view of the form and suggest both her and the winner, Eve Johnson Houghton’s Sugar Yes Please, might be worth watching.

Nuit D’Eclair was sent off 6-4 favourite for the Group 3 contest and looked for a long way as if she would justify favouritism until Sugar Yes Please swooped by.