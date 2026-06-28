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FeatureAnte-Post Angles
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Little juice left in Estrange's Arc odds - but 20-1 about this rival could soon look big

Nick Watts delves into the ante-post markets, while our experts flag the runners who caught their eye this week

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Weeklies editor

Forgive me for a slight feeling of regret watching Saturday’s Pretty Polly Stakes. After her win at Haydock last month, I suggested Estrange was interesting at 50-1 for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe but stopped short of advising a bet on her. Had I done so, we would now be sitting pretty.

That’s because the David O’Meara-trained mare was an excellent winner at the Curragh and is now no bigger than 16-1 for the Arc.

Back then, my thinking was that Estrange could potentially come into the reckoning given the soft ground that has long been deemed important to her. But her last two victories have come on good to firm and this latest polished success shows she has improved into a much more versatile horse. 

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Published on inThe Last Word

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