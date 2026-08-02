Bow Echo 7-4 to round off spectacular season with Breeders' Cup win - but this 6-1 shot in the same race is more interesting

The three Group 1s at Glorious Goodwood went the way the market thought it would, with short-priced favourites landing the spoils.

Scandinavia bolted up by eight and a half lengths in the Goodwood Cup, emphatically opening up the gap to Trawlerman that was just a head in the Gold Cup previously and confirming himself the dominant stayer around.

He is unbeaten in seven starts since being fitted with cheekpieces, four of those in Group 1s, and will likely be hard to beat in the Irish St Leger and Prix du Cadran (the route Kyprios took).