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Bow Echo 7-4 to round off spectacular season with Breeders' Cup win - but this 6-1 shot in the same race is more interesting
Plus eyecatchers to note from last week
The three Group 1s at Glorious Goodwood went the way the market thought it would, with short-priced favourites landing the spoils.
Scandinavia bolted up by eight and a half lengths in the Goodwood Cup, emphatically opening up the gap to Trawlerman that was just a head in the Gold Cup previously and confirming himself the dominant stayer around.
He is unbeaten in seven starts since being fitted with cheekpieces, four of those in Group 1s, and will likely be hard to beat in the Irish St Leger and Prix du Cadran (the route Kyprios took).
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Published on inAnte-Post Angles
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- I was surprised at two wins for Aidan O'Brien juveniles this week - and 10-1 Classic odds offer no value
- Johanna Walsh adds to special bunch of middle-distance fillies - but it's another Classic winner who has me really excited
- He didn’t make the Super Saturday headlines but this eyecatcher looks a Group 1 winner in waiting
- Constitution River isn’t even favourite for another race all season - let that realism just temper the superlatives
- My 50-1 Arc regret - but 20-1 about another Paris prospect could soon look big