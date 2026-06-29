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What We Learned
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Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
Our team of analysts with their thoughts on the top-class action last week
Alpha: easy winner at the Curragh under Ryan MooreCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
After a superb weekend, our team of dedicated race-readers have amassed a line-up of lessons to take forward for the rest of the summer.
Don't give up on Green Empress
By Alan Hewison
Sun Goddess continued Ballydoyle's recent domination of the Airlie Stud Stakes, but didn't convince everyone in beating the strong-finishing Green Empress, whom she had hammered in a course-and-distance maiden prior to her Albany second. The seven furlongs of the Moyglare could bring the pair a lot closer still.
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more inWhat We Learned
- Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
- An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
- Christmas Day confounds the doubters and is stewarding 'the impossible job'? What we learned on Derby weekend at Epsom
- The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin
- Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners
more inWhat We Learned
- Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
- An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
- Christmas Day confounds the doubters and is stewarding 'the impossible job'? What we learned on Derby weekend at Epsom
- The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin
- Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners