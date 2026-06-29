Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?

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After a superb weekend, our team of dedicated race-readers have amassed a line-up of lessons to take forward for the rest of the summer.

Don't give up on Green Empress

By Alan Hewison

Sun Goddess continued Ballydoyle's recent domination of the Airlie Stud Stakes, but didn't convince everyone in beating the strong-finishing Green Empress , whom she had hammered in a course-and-distance maiden prior to her Albany second. The seven furlongs of the Moyglare could bring the pair a lot closer still.