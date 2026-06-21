Royal Ascot ground praised, a trainer whose future looks increasingly bright and a possible Saturday schedule switch

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Summer ground done right

By Scott Burton

'Who would be a clerk of the course?' is usually a phrase heard in tandem with a trainer or owner or punter griping about the accuracy of a GoingStick reading, or the Goldilocks measure of exactly how much water should be put on the track (both too much and too little, depending on who you listen to).

Helped by a weather forecast that gave a week of consistent drying conditions and no last-minute surprises, the Ascot ground crew were able to provide a fast surface which was never unduly harsh on the horses, and I heard no complaints from trainers about the turf being "like a road".

The evidence was there in Commonwealth Cup victory for Venetian Sun – a filly Karl Burke has always believed would produce her best with cut in the ground but who can handle quick conditions with no jar – and an excellent second in the Hardwicke for Kalpana.

Venetian Sun beats Spicy Marg in the Commonwealth Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It was summer ground done right, with the sting taken out of it after racing each evening, producing race times which consistently bore out the going description of good to firm.

As a result, going-related non-runners were almost non-existent.

Irish Oaks candidate

By Catherine Macrae

Epsom may seem like a distant memory after the rush of Royal Ascot, but there are still Classic clues to be found, if you know where to look.

The Ribblesdale Stakes has been used as a successful stepping stone to the Irish Oaks in the past, with two of the last ten winners completing the Royal Ascot-Curragh double, and there could be another smart contender coming through that pipeline this year in Earth Shot .

The gutsy filly got up to win by a head on Thursday under James Doyle, who seemed wowed by her engine despite the greenness she showed swinging wide into the home turn.

Earth Shot digs deep under James Doyle (red cap) to win the Ribblesdale Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

This run will have done wonders in terms of experience, and she looks a perfect fit for a trip to the Curragh next month, particularly as trainer William Haggas suggested she’d be better with ease in the ground and the last seven Irish Oaks have been run on ground no quicker than good.

The O’Brien family may dominate the market, but this British raider could be one to watch.

A Saturday switch could go a long way

By Lee Mottershead

When the worst thing you have to say about a meeting is that the running order on one of its days could potentially be improved, you know the meeting is in a good place.

While Royal Ascot's opening day gets things started with a bang thanks to the Queen Anne Stakes flowing into the Coventry, King Charles III and St James's Palace, Saturday's programme concludes rather tamely.

None of the last three contests is a Group race, and while the Wokingham is one of the sport's most famous handicaps, a run-in that then concludes with the Golden Gates and Queen Alexandra lacks a little oomph.

The desire to satisfy an international audience is justification for running the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes earlier than the week's other principal races at 3.40pm, but it does feel a shame that by that point the Hardwicke Stakes has already been and gone.

Giavellotto and Oisin Murphy won a thrilling Hardwicke Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Switching the Golden Gates with the Hardwicke, thereby pushing the Group 2 back to 5.35pm (the same slot as Friday's King Edward VII Stakes) would deliver better balance to the day.

As I said, though, it's a tiny thing.

International rider a joy to watch

By Maddy Playle



Royal Ascot means pressure for everyone, but particularly for Wathnan Racing, who spend hefty sums pursuing winners.

James Doyle may be their number one jockey and this is no slight against him, but it is another James who has impressed in the peacock blue and old gold silks.

The Kiwi McDonald has stacks of Royal Ascot experience to draw upon and this week he showed exactly what he could do with a perfectly patient ride aboard Map Of Stars to clinch the Wolferton on Tuesday. He also charted the right path to land the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes on Opportunity on Friday and the Golden Gates on Lost Boys on Saturday.

James McDonald wins the Golden Gates Stakes on Lost Boys Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Like McDonald, Zac Lloyd is based in Australia and he was among the winners on Thursday, so perhaps there is something in the water down under that tunes riders particularly well for the challenge of big-field races here.

Either way, McDonald has been a joy to watch.

More big owners will surely follow

By Lewis Porteous



Joseph O'Brien's stellar week at Ascot confirmed his status as the ultimate trainer for all seasons.

His body of work for 2026 includes Grade 1s at the Dublin Racing Festival, Cheltenham Festival and the Grand National meeting over jumps, while on the Flat he has annexed the Oaks with Thundering On, finished third in the Derby with James J Braddock and this week enjoyed his finest Royal Ascot with five winners.

Joseph O'Brien walks the course at Ascot, where he had an excellent royal meeting with five winners Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

When it comes to the Flat, the quality is definitely on the up at his yard in County Kilkenny. Being able to compete with the biggest owner-breeders in the world with horses bought at public auction is no mean feat, and there is every reason to think he will continue his ascent towards the summit currently occupied by his father.

Juddmonte have recently joined the O'Brien ranks and, after a stunning week in Berkshire, more of the biggest owners will surely follow. His future looks increasingly bright.

Read these next:

'I basically took a chance and stood it for our max - this place is like Disneyland on days like this'

Aidan O'Brien beats son Joseph to win top trainer honours at Royal Ascot

'He was pretty shook up after York' - Almeraq back from horror fall to conquer the world at 25-1 in Jubilee thriller

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