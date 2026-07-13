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What We Learned
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An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more

Our team of analysts with their thoughts on the top-class action last week

Runners and riders in the parade ring before the July Cup Newmarket
Super Saturday served up top-class actionCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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After a superb weekend chock full of top-class action, our team of dedicated race-readers have amassed a line-up of lessons to take forward for the rest of the summer...

Thunder can rumble in Zeus rematch

By Harry March

The Summer Mile at Ascot on Saturday looked an interesting race tactically beforehand and turned into a test of speed, which Karl Burke's Zeus Olympios coped with surprisingly well to land his first success of the year, with stablemate Holloway Boy following him home.

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