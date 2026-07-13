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What We Learned
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An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
Our team of analysts with their thoughts on the top-class action last week
Super Saturday served up top-class actionCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
After a superb weekend chock full of top-class action, our team of dedicated race-readers have amassed a line-up of lessons to take forward for the rest of the summer...
Thunder can rumble in Zeus rematch
By Harry March
The Summer Mile at Ascot on Saturday looked an interesting race tactically beforehand and turned into a test of speed, which Karl Burke's Zeus Olympios coped with surprisingly well to land his first success of the year, with stablemate Holloway Boy following him home.
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more inWhat We Learned
- Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
- Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
- Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
- An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
- Christmas Day confounds the doubters and is stewarding 'the impossible job'? What we learned on Derby weekend at Epsom
more inWhat We Learned
- Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
- Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
- Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
- An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
- Christmas Day confounds the doubters and is stewarding 'the impossible job'? What we learned on Derby weekend at Epsom