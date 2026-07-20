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What We Learned
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A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
Our team of analysts with their thoughts on the top-class action last week
Porto Vecchio: one to note from the Curragh this weekendCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
After a busy weekend featuring Classic action in Ireland, our team of dedicated race readers have amassed some lessons to take forward for the rest of the summer.
Future stars likely from regular source
By Andrew Sheret
The opening two-year-old maiden on the Irish Oaks card is regularly contested by colts who go on to record triple-figure Racing Post Ratings.
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more inWhat We Learned
- An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
- Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
- Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
- Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
- An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend
more inWhat We Learned
- An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
- Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
- Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
- Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
- An eyecatcher for the Northumberland Plate and a juvenile who could go right to the top - five things we learned over the weekend