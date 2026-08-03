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What We Learned
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Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week
Our team of analysts with their thoughts on the top-class action last week
Opera Ballo: one to keep onside moving forwards?Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
After a busy week featuring high-class racing at Goodwood and Galway, our team of dedicated race readers have amassed some lessons to take forward for the rest of the summer
Wathnan’s main man hits the bullseye again
By Richard Russell
I wonder if Hamad Al Jehani has ever heard of Reg Akehurst?
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more inWhat We Learned
- Why Colin Keane deserves plenty of credit for Kalpana's King George win - plus German Group 1s next for this Derby winner?
- A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
- An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
- Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
- Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
more inWhat We Learned
- Why Colin Keane deserves plenty of credit for Kalpana's King George win - plus German Group 1s next for this Derby winner?
- A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
- An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
- Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
- Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?