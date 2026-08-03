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What We Learned
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Why Opera Ballo is the one to take from the Sussex and a target trainer in the Akehurst mould - what we learned last week

Our team of analysts with their thoughts on the top-class action last week

Opera Ballo: one of Paul Kealy's tips for Wednesday
Opera Ballo: one to keep onside moving forwards?Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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After a busy week featuring high-class racing at Goodwood and Galway, our team of dedicated race readers have amassed some lessons to take forward for the rest of the summer

Wathnan’s main man hits the bullseye again

By Richard Russell

I wonder if Hamad Al Jehani has ever heard of Reg Akehurst? 

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