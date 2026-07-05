'He seemed entirely overwhelmed' - a Coral-Eclipse runner not to write off and another addition to a potentially red-hot Group 1

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Don't write off this Eclipse disappointment

Catherine Macrae, Racing Post reporter at Sandown

Constitution River was a class apart in the Eclipse on Saturday and even had Ryan Moore waxing lyrical, but I would not wholly give up on the idea that Gethin could turn into a top-class performer.

The Wathnan Racing-owned colt found it all too much at Sandown and was revved up entering the paddock, with trainer Owen Burrows always appearing to be fighting a losing battle to get him to calm down.

Gethin (left) still has Group 1 potential Credit: Getty Images

Gethin only got more agitated when mounted, and again when cantering down to post. The race hardly panned out in his favour either, with King's Gambit failing in his duties as pacemaker and forcing James Doyle into the wrong place too soon.

All in all, the four-year-old seemed overwhelmed by the occasion, but Burrows is a patient operator and Gethin can prove in time that he is a lot better than he showed at Sandown. I would not write him off just yet.

Significant Saturday for Beckett

Chris Cook, Racing Post reporter at Sandown

Ralph Beckett enjoyed a big Saturday, winning a Group 2 at Newmarket and then a Listed contest at Sandown from his four runners, and appears to have a serious emerging talent on his hands in Tattycoram .

"Straight to the Yorkshire Oaks," was what he told us at Sandown after watching on television as the filly powered home in the Lancashire Oaks, staged unusually at Newmarket.

Tattycoram (left): bound for York Credit: Edward Whitaker

Now four, Tattycoram was sailing below all radars at the start of the season, having ended 2025 with a run of four defeats, failing to build on an early novice success. But Beckett put her away in August, reckoning on plenty of improvement, and Tattycoram delivered on Saturday, being off the bridle three furlongs out but finding plenty to pull four and a half lengths clear of the favourite, Tiffany.

The Yorkshire Oaks could be ridiculously hot, with Minnie Hauk, Kalpana, Diamond Necklace, Estrange and Thundering On at the top of betting lists. But who knows how good Tattycoram is going to be?

Luna keeps banging on that door

Joel Rees, Racing Post reporter at Sandown

Luna A Inbhir Nis did everything but win the opening sprint at Sandown, and it surely will not be long before Katie Scott's filly gets the big-race success her recent efforts deserve.

Scott had been optimistic beforehand, saying they would just keep trying to bang the door down, and two furlongs from home it looked as though that confidence would be rewarded as Luna A Inbhir Nis quickened a couple of lengths clear.

Luna A Inbhir Nis: has a big win in her Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Last year's winner Rumstar reeled her in late, but there was plenty to like about the performance. The Beverley Bullet looks on the cards and she appears more than capable of going one better.

Asfoora, by contrast, never landed a blow. I spotted Oisin Murphy walking the sprint track before racing, but it ultimately counted for little as the mare was slow away and never threatened, suggesting this simply was not her day.

There was better news for Donnacha O'Brien, whose A Boy Named Susie confirmed the promise of his French Derby effort when finishing second in the Coral-Eclipse. O'Brien feels a lower-level stakes race is the logical next step for A Boy Named Susie, who he believes could improve further next season.

Read these next:

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