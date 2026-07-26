I was surprised at two wins for Aidan O'Brien juveniles this week - and 10-1 Classic odds offer no value

Kalpana was a brilliant winner of the King George at Ascot on Saturday and surely now will head to Longchamp for a second crack at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe , for which she is now a 12-1 shot.

She is clearly better than last season. The issue is that she needs to be an awful lot better given she was only seventh in the race in 2025, failing to run close to her form at Ascot, where she is now a King George heroine as well as a dual winner of the Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day. A hat-trick in that race is surely at her mercy whatever happens at Longchamp.

One horse it is hard to see winning the Arc is Minnie Hauk. Last year’s runner-up looked to have the perfect set-up at Ascot but was a massive disappointment, and it will seriously test even the great Aidan O’Brien’s skills to bring her back to her best in the autumn.