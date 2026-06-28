Who said Flat horses don't have fan clubs?

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Big Gossey is a local legend

By David Jennings at the Curragh on Sunday

The reception Big Gossey got as he returned to the parade ring after landing the Listed sprint on Sunday was up there with some of the best you would hear anywhere. What a star he is.

It was the tenth time he had been successful at the Curragh and a 12th victory in all and, although the Irish Derby may have taken centre stage, they were four and five deep around the parade ring as he walked back in.

Big Gossey: a local hero at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann

The nine-year-old isn't much to look at, is a box-walker and was gelded long ago, so didn't have a whole lot going for him, but he has carved out the most magnificent career.

That Dash Stakes triumph was on his 89th start and you can guarantee he will join the 100 club at some stage. Curragh chief Brian Kavanagh can start sculpting the statue now.

Big Gossey is a local legend at the Curragh.

Don't write off De Sousa - he's still strong and hungry

By Andrew Dietz at York on Saturday

Silvestre de Sousa: eager for more big rides Credit: Edward Whitaker

Silvestre de Sousa admitted to "feeling a bit left out" after making the most of a big-race opportunity to win the Criterion Stakes on Qirat .

The three-time champion jockey has fallen down the pecking order a little this season, despite a successful stint in Dubai over the winter.

Riding as a freelance, the Newmarket-based 45-year-old reminded everyone that his powers are far from waning when delivering a textbook ride on the Ralph Beckett-trained five-year-old to keep favourite Never So Brave and Oisin Murphy at bay.

The Brazilian jockey, who rode his 2,000th winner in Britain this month, expressed a determination for more, saying: "My hunger is stronger than ever and I'm waiting for my time to come back again."

The party is as big as the racing at Newcastle

By David Carr at Newcastle on Saturday

Northumberland Plate day at Newcastle Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

There is a message from Bachman-Turner Overdrive for anyone who enjoyed a day out at Newcastle: You ain't seen nothing yet.

Yes, Gosforth Park was packed. People were on course almost from breakfast time, the crowd swelled as the day went on and there was a fabulous atmosphere for the Northumberland Plate itself.

Yet anyone who wants to be part of a huge throng, dressing up and enjoying themselves thoroughly, needs to be at Newcastle in four weeks' time.

The feature event on ladies' day is the Beeswing Handicap, which is worth less than a tenth of the Plate's purse. But it is a huge social event and invariably attracts a bigger attendance – 5,700 bigger last year.

There is more to a good day out than the quality of the racing.

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