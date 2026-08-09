Shergar Cup's new link-up provides more than financial reward - plus Haydock clerk on return of racing

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World Pool brings financial rewards - and sometimes Ryan Moore

Lee Mottershead at Ascot

The decibel levels were high at Ascot, where the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup once again showed its ability to bring non-hardened racing fans to the sport's premier venue.

Even the day's organisers would not claim the Shergar Cup is for everyone but British racing is immeasurably better for having the international team competition, which pulled in a crowd of more than 21,000 people, a figure well down on pre-Covid figures but still 13 per cent up on last year.

Save for the royal meeting, it is the one fixture guaranteed to give fans an opportunity to see international stars such as Christophe Lemaire, Jamie Melham and Yutaka Take, all of whom graced the Ascot stage on Saturday.

Ryan Moore: made a successful return to Ascot's Shergar Cup Credit: Getty Images

This year's Shergar Cup also welcomed back Ryan Moore , whose presence was in part linked to his commercial partnership with the Hong Kong Jockey Club's World Pool, which was operating on Shergar Cup day for the first time.

The World Pool brings considerable financial rewards to the racecourses it supports. We now know it can also bring Moore.

On the board in the last

Oli Barnard at Ascot

Dependent on the result of the Shergar Cup, the winner of the last race can often go under the radar. That was the case at this year’s contest, with Frida Valle-Skar’s ride on Crown Board helping Team GB and Ireland to victory.

The Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained Crown Board had been beaten only half a length over course and distance on King George day and, off the same mark, cruised to the biggest winning margin of the day after a smart ride from Valle-Skar.

Crown Board: wins Ascot's finale under Frida Valle Skar Credit: Getty Images

“Crown Board was quite keen coming out of the start, so I decided to just let him get on the hand and relax at his pace,” said the jockey. “I waited for him to have a blow and then he just flew away when I asked him to.”

It was the best end to Valle-Skar’s day after she had missed the break a couple of times, including when finishing a close third on 28-1 shot Enemy in the Challenge.

“You’re already very happy to have the opportunity to come here to ride – not only one race but five races. To be honest, I started the day disappointingly with horses jumping out slowly, so it is incredible to finish the day like this on a winner.”

Return of racing well received

Andrew Dietz at Haydock

Racing returned to Haydock at the two-day Rose of Lancaster meeting after a two-and-a-half-month closure following investigations into the appearance of a hole on the track on Temple Stakes day in May.

The unaffected inner course was in use on Friday and Saturday and will remain so for the rest of the season, with the resumption of racing met with approval from jockeys, trainers, owners and racegoers.

Racing returned to Haydock on the inner course Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The infamous hole on the outer track was caused by a fissure associated with historic mining activity in the area. The excavated site, which reached nearly the size of an Olympic swimming pool, was still visible, with plans to re-turf it once the season has ended.

Clerk of the course Daniel Cooper said: "We've had really good feedback from jockeys and trainers, especially regarding the inner course. It's possibly the best I've seen in my time here. Having that break allowed us to do a bit of track maintenance we wouldn't usually have time to do."

One to watch

David Milnes at Newmarket

There will be races to be won with Watch Party , who was US owner Mike Repole's first British runner in the 7f fillies' maiden on the July course.

After a slow start, the Roger Varian-trained two-year-old was given time to recover by Robbie Downey, and after hitting traffic through most of the race she made eye-catching late headway to snatch third behind Lex Victoria and Thi Qar.

With two absentees beforehand, including Godolphin filly Danse Royale, it is difficult to get a handle on the race, but they looked a good bunch in the paddock and the contest was won 12 months ago by subsequent Group 2 winner Zanthos.

The jockeys reported the ground to be very quick on the July course on Saturday and it may have been lively enough for this daughter of Lope De Vega, who will appreciate some ease in the ground and a mile next time.

Read more . . .

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