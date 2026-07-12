He didn’t make the Super Saturday headlines but this eyecatcher looks a Group 1 winner in waiting

What a remarkable season it is turning out to be for the O’Brien family. Even when an Aidan runner disappoints, invariably it seems one of his sons can pick up the pieces, as Donnacha did with Comanche Brave in Saturday’s July Cup while his father’s Mission Central was well beaten.

Comanche Brave looks a seriously nice horse, and at first glance the 10-1 for him to confirm his superiority in the six-furlong division by adding the Sprint Cup at Haydock in early September looks big.

But the issue is the ground. It was rattling quick at Newmarket, so much so that Venetian Sun’s trainer Karl Burke thought long and hard about his Commonwealth Cup winner’s participation, and it is unlikely that conditions would be quite the same at Haydock, which can often have plenty of dig.