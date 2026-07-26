A jockey riding out of his skin, what Ascot gets wrong with its betting and a 'very special' juvenile possibly on the way to the top

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Buick riding at the top of his game

Jonathan Harding at Ascot

Form may be temporary but it is also incredibly welcome and it can only be a massive bonus for any jockey to head into a meeting such as next week's Glorious Goodwood feeling confident in themselves and their decision-making.



That will certainly be the case for William Buick , who arrived at Ascot on Saturday operating at a 38 per cent strike-rate, with nine winners from his last 24 rides, which is a remarkable return, even by his incredibly high standards.



Buick did not waste much time adding to that return, either, recording a smooth success aboard Never Enough in the opener for Ed Walker, with whom he has shared plenty of success.



His book of rides next week will be the envy of most of the weighing room and includes the likes of Trawlerman and Opera Ballo . Punters supporting either of them can take comfort from the fact he is riding at the absolute top of his game.

Ascot gets almost everything right - but not its pool betting service

Lee Mottershead at Ascot

The name of Ascot's first-race winner on Saturday, Never Enough, might also have been the justified reaction of anyone who backed him with the racecourse's own pool betting service.

Racegoers who supported Bet With Ascot were paid out at £1.90, a dividend noticeably smaller than the £2.38 received by customers who bet with the Tote at other racecourses and through the operation's website and app.

Never Enough and William Buick win Ascot's 6f maiden Credit: Edward Whitaker

The reason is that the Tote's customers benefit from an SP guarantee, whereby winners are paid out at starting price if the Tote return would otherwise be smaller. Bet With Ascot does not show similar generosity, as a result of which Moonrise's Princess Margaret Stakes backers were paid out at £5.75, once again less than the Tote's £6.50.

Similar examples occurred through the royal meeting, no doubt confusing and irritating some punters, particularly those who assumed they were betting with the Tote.

Ascot is a wonderful racecourse that gets almost everything right. It is also by far Britain's richest and most powerful racecourse. For that reason, it is regrettable it gets this wrong.

King George field should focus minds

Lewis Porteous at Ascot

If ever a reminder was needed that money talks in racing, then surely the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes was it.

There is no doubt Ascot's midsummer highlight has lost ground to the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in recent times, but the track's executives have set about stopping the rot with a big injection of funds and Saturday's £2 million race prospered with seven Group 1 winners from four different countries, including two challengers from Japan.

Kalpana wins the £2 million King George Credit: Edward Whitaker

This was the year the King George came roaring back and with an injection in prize-money at next week's Glorious Goodwood, not to mention huge sums on offer across the Ebor festival at York, there should be plenty more top-class racing in Britain this summer.

However, the tracks which continue to play lowball when it comes to prize-money should be fearful of getting left behind. There are only so many horses to go around, especially at the top level, and owners and trainers are bound to chase the big money.

That was obvious at Ascot on Saturday. The hope now is that it focuses the minds of racecourse executives elsewhere.

Lots to like about Likealot

Andrew Dietz at York

Ralph Beckett is famed for bringing talented fillies along patiently, and better days are surely ahead for Likealot after she turned the 1m4f handicap into a procession.

The daughter of Camelot showed flashes of her potential last year when winning twice on the all-weather during a busy campaign, but she looks ready to take off as a four-year-old.

The switch to positive tactics worked wonders, with jockey Rossa Ryan saying: "She just seems to enjoy it and she's a big, high cruiser who can put them to the sword early."

A return to stakes company probably beckons and Likealot is well worth following wherever she turns up next.

Duke back in business

Conor Fennelly at Gowran

It was just short of two years since Brendan Duke was in the winner's enclosure before Gowran Park's Saturday fixture, but the vivacious trainer is back in business with Sword Of State, who he thinks can take him into the big time.

Duke has always known a good horse when he sees one having spent 20 years as assistant to Jim Bolger before he went out by himself in 2001, training initially in Britain for a decade before moving back to Ireland.

His previous winner, Ballysax Hank, came in a Cork bumper in August 2024 and he turned out to be smart, landing the valuable Summer Plate at Uttoxeter the following year and finishing second in the American Grand National for Gavin Cromwell.

Sword Of State wins the 7f fillies' maiden at Gowran Credit: Patrick McCann

One of the great characters in Irish racing, a camera interview with Duke is always likely to threaten virality and he heaped praise on Sword Of State after the race.

"Do you want me to tell you the truth about her?" he asked. "She's very special. She'll be better as the year goes on. There's a novice on August 8 at the Curragh and then we'll have a look at the Ingabelle [Stakes at Leopardstown]. We might go transatlantic with her because the further on in the year it gets, the better she'll be.

"There's no surprise here, she has a beautiful pedigree from a top-class outfit. I'd also like to say a very well done to the team at Forenaughts for bringing her along before I got my mitts on her. I think she's the best two-year-old I ever had."

Read more:

'Very special mare' Kalpana brings Andrew Balding to a teary standstill after glorious King George revenge over Calandagan

Harry Wilson: King George victory a big career best for Kalpana - and she must now be considered a major player in the Arc

The King George is no longer the Arc's poor cousin - certainly not to Kalpana and two of racing's most famous families

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