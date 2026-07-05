Constitution River isn’t even favourite for another race all season - let that realism just temper the superlatives

The superlatives were soon flying around regarding Constitution River after his decisive win in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday, so maybe it is time to enter a little bit of realism into the analysis – he is not favourite to win another race all season.

Yes, that is partly because plans are up in the air, but also reflects the fact the Eclipse did not really turn out to be a genuine first big clash of the generations. The older challenge looked “unusually raw” beforehand, as my colleague Keith Melrose put it, and it was badly found wanting.

The Juddmonte International, Constitution River’s likely next port of call, will be an entirely different kettle of fish should Ombudsman, the brilliant winner of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, turn up. He is 11-10 favourite ante-post, with Constitution River a 5-2 shot.