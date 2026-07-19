Johanna Walsh adds to special bunch of middle-distance fillies - but it's another Classic winner who has me really excited

Even without Thundering On, the Irish Oaks was dominated by Joseph O'Brien, whose Johanna Walsh obliterated the field and added to what now looks a pretty special bunch of middle-distance fillies and mares.

Just look at the ante-post market for the Yorkshire Oaks to see what I mean. Johanna Walsh ranges between 9-2 and 7-1 for the York Group 1, which is shaping up to be a belter even if only a few of those currently quoted turn up.

Minnie Hauk is the market leader at 7-4, followed by Kalpana at 5-1, with Estrange and Diamond Necklace next in.