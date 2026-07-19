Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:45 StratfordHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:45 StratfordHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

Johanna Walsh adds to special bunch of middle-distance fillies - but it's another Classic winner who has me really excited

author image
Weeklies editor

Even without Thundering On, the Irish Oaks was dominated by Joseph O'Brien, whose Johanna Walsh obliterated the field and added to what now looks a pretty special bunch of middle-distance fillies and mares.

Just look at the ante-post market for the Yorkshire Oaks to see what I mean. Johanna Walsh ranges between 9-2 and 7-1 for the York Group 1, which is shaping up to be a belter even if only a few of those currently quoted turn up.

Minnie Hauk is the market leader at 7-4, followed by Kalpana at 5-1, with Estrange and Diamond Necklace next in.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inThe Last Word

Last updated

iconCopy
more inThe Last Word
more inThe Last Word