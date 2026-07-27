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What We Learned
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Why Colin Keane deserves plenty of credit for Kalpana's King George win - plus German Group 1s next for this Derby winner?
Our team of analysts with their thoughts on the top-class action last week
Kalpana: landed the King George under Colin KeaneCredit: Edward Whitaker
After a busy weekend featuring a high-class international affair in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, our team of dedicated race readers have amassed some lessons to take forward for the rest of the summer
Keane excelled on Kalpana
By Richard Russell
Wonderful, wasn’t she?
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more inWhat We Learned
- A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
- An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
- Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
- Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
- Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
more inWhat We Learned
- A juvenile maiden chock-full of potentially smart colts - and a 7-1 ante-post punt that looks too good to miss
- An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
- Why it's worth looking behind the impressive Eclipse winner - and a potential Arc contender unleashed at Newmarket
- Impressive Curragh winner looks a 2027 Oaks contender - plus where will Aidan O'Brien's Derby stars end up next?
- Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home