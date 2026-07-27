Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
What We Learned
premium

Why Colin Keane deserves plenty of credit for Kalpana's King George win - plus German Group 1s next for this Derby winner?

Our team of analysts with their thoughts on the top-class action last week

Benvenuto Cellini: third in the King George
Kalpana: landed the King George under Colin KeaneCredit: Edward Whitaker
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

After a busy weekend featuring a high-class international affair in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, our team of dedicated race readers have amassed some lessons to take forward for the rest of the summer

Keane excelled on Kalpana 

By Richard Russell

Wonderful, wasn’t she?

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inWhat We Learned

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inWhat We Learned
more inWhat We Learned