A Godolphin prospect not to write off, the go-to-team at York you cannot ignore and a race facing a struggle for relevance

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Don't write off this strapping prospect

David Milnes, Racing Post reporter at Newmarket

Godolphin enjoyed two winners on the opening day of the Newmarket July meeting, but were supposed to have three, with Peaceful Charm touted as the supposed banker in the 7f fillies' maiden.

The rumours doing the rounds at the summer venue were that the daughter of Dubawi "could fall over twice and still win", such was the reputation she had at Charlie Appleby's base at Moulton Paddocks.

Accordingly, she was supported into 4-6 for the nine-runner contest overnight, although she was easy to back on the day and was sent off 11-10. The money was lost as she finished fourth behind the more experienced Scommessa Sicura.

Peaceful Charm (blue, on rail) can improve from her debut run behind Scommessa Sicura Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

On pre-parade paddock inspection before the race, however, Peaceful Charm was a strapping prospect and looks like a miler already.

Having travelled well in the early part of the race, jockey William Buick did not knock her around entering the Dip. She still finished to good effect, suggesting there will be brighter days ahead for connections of the €2 million Arqana purchase.

Dawson and Varian your York hotshots

Matt Rennie, Racing Post reporter at York

Who is your go-to jockey for big-race winners at York? This season, you should be looking no further than Ray Dawson when he makes the trip to the Knavesmire.

It has been a campaign to remember already at the track for Dawson, in his first full season as number-one rider to Roger Varian's powerful Newmarket yard. He showed just why he has got that role with a fine winning ride on Raammee in the John Smith's Cup.

It was Dawson's third win at the track this year from just eight rides. Impressively, all of them have come in notable races.

Ray Dawson with the John Smith's Cup following his win on Raammee Credit: Andrew Parker/Grossick photography (racingpost.com/photos)

He and Rahiebb stole the show in the Yorkshire Cup on the final day of the Dante meeting in May, while Antipodes took the unofficial trial for the John Smith's Cup under Dawson last month.

Varian has those three winners at York this season from just five runners. If trainer and jockey team up at the two-day meeting at the end of this month, or at next month's Ebor meeting, take serious note.

Famous race in the doldrums

Lee Mottershead, Racing Post reporter at Newmarket

Quite why is unclear but the Bunbury Cup is nothing like the race it used to be.

While no-one would claim it has ever held the prestige of Saturday's John Smith's Cup, it is a historic contest that would certainly once have been considered among the Flat season's top 20 handicaps. Indeed, from 2015 to 2018 a Bunbury Cup consolation race was staged as an opportunity for those horses who failed to get into the big-race field.

The Silver Bunbury Cup was discontinued after attracting only seven runners in 2018. The real thing is also now struggling. Only a dozen horses came out of the stalls 12 months ago, while this year's renewal once again fell a long way short of filling, with a line-up of 15 at the declaration stage reduced to 13 following two defections.

Aalto (near side) in the process of winning the Bunbury Cup, a race that used to be one of the most keenly contested handicaps Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Being sandwiched between Royal Ascot's Buckingham Palace Stakes and the International Handicap over the same course and distance may not be helping the Bunbury Cup, whose £100,000 pot is £50,000 less than Ascot is offering on Saturday week.

It would be a real shame to see such a famous race sink further into the doldrums. Let us hope that does not happen.

No Super Saturday fatigue at Ascot

Lewis Porteus, Racing Post reporter at Ascot

'Super Saturday' is often described as an unnecessary feast but there were few complaints from Ascot, where Sam James made the most of a rare opportunity at Group level to land the Summer Mile aboard Zeus Olympios.

With Clifford Lee on duty at Newmarket, James made the most of a rare trip to the royal racecourse for his boss Karl Burke and turned what to that point had been a mediocre season around when claiming the £165,000 highlight.

Sam James after riding Zeus Olympios to win the Juddmonte Summer Mile Stakes at Ascot Credit: Getty Images

James wasn't the only beneficiary on the busiest day of the year on the Flat. Kaiya Fraser partnered Rosa Inglesa for the first time to complete a double at Ascot, while there were two winners for Ashley Lewis at Chester, where fellow apprentices Myla Coppins and Ryan Kavanagh were also on the mark.

It's true that the quality takes a nosedive next weekend but with many of the usual suspects mopping up the races at Newmarket on Saturday, it was no bad thing for some different faces to get in on the act elsewhere.

Read more...

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'It's a brilliant feeling' - apprentice with amazing Chester record strikes again for biggest win of his career

'When you have that sort of success, the Lads put their arms around you' - how a cider-drinking American became part of Coolmore's empire

'That was a pretty easy watch' - Billy Loughnane and Comanche Brave swagger to July Cup success for Donnacha O'Brien

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