William Hill casino review summary

The William Hill casino offers customers a new and fresh way to gamble on their favourite table games, slots, and poker. Access your account anytime, day or night, and you’ll find an exciting game or tournament about to begin somewhere in the world. The app is as close to a thrilling night at the casino as you’d expect from home, played against real opponents and through human dealers.

The William Hill casino review tells everything good about the service, but we also flag any problems or areas for improvement. To promote William Hill as a complete online casino, free from issues, would be unfair. Our honesty, transparency, and experience set our work apart from the other William Hill slots reviews.



William Hill casino review pros and cons

What’s hot and what’s not regarding this gambling website and app? There’s lots to like about the casino, including a stunning welcome bonus, recurring deals for customers, and a reliable customer service team.

Check out the table below for our pros and cons of the William Hill casino website and smartphone app.

Pros Cons £20 free bet for new customers Restricted countries User-friendly casino mobile app Lack of options for crypto bettors Live casino games and poker tournaments



William Hill casino platforms

William Hill customers can enjoy the casino features using their desktop computer or smartphone. Registering for an account gives you a username and password to access your betting account through the website or app. Both platforms give access to the same sports, promotions, fixtures, banking options, and customer service channels.

You’ll lose nothing by choosing one over the over when betting, and the two don’t compete against each other. It’s not website vs. mobile anymore; the two work harmoniously to give members a reliable online gambling experience.

William Hill mobile app

Download the app to your Android or iOS device and gamble from anywhere in the country on your favourite sports. Thanks to the app, an exciting bet is always at your fingertips, and it’s like having a casino in your pocket, ready to spin when you are. Access the casino games, slots, promotions, and more.

You can even play the live casino through William Hill’s live-streaming tab, meaning you’ll never miss a chance to target a profit. All you need is a reliable Wi-Fi connection or available data. Turn everyday scenarios like a break at work into a chance to spin the roulette wheel, chance your luck at blackjack, or target the jackpot in one of the many slots available.

William Hill casino website

The app and site work together to give bettors a complete service. When on the move, you can use your mobile, helping to fit gambling around your schedule. But at home, many casino players prefer to use their laptop and the website, taking advantage of the bigger screen. Join a poker tournament using your desktop computer for a more immersive experience, bringing you closer to the action.

The website gives users access to all the same games, bonuses, and features. It’s a great place to create an account or take your time and browse the website, search for a new game, or read the terms and conditions of a bonus. Studies show websites share the load with mobiles, but rumours of sites being dated or unpopular are well off the mark. Gamble using your laptop at home and the app on the move, ensuring you’re always in touch.



Betting with William Hill casino

The table below gives further information on the William Hill casino bonus, including the wagering requirements and the maximum deposit accepted by the online casino and sportsbook. It’s a handy chart you can refer back to if needed. Remember, the more you know about a bonus and how it works, the more likely you are to bank a winner.

William Hill Casino Bonus: £20 free bet Wagering Requirements: x35 Minimum Deposit: No deposit required Maximum Deposit: £20 Payout Speed: Instant



What games can you bet on with William Hill casino?

We could be here all day telling you about the games available and the slots catalogue, but it has to be seen to be believed. William Hill customers can access an impressive catalogue of table games, slots, poker, and live poker games, all at the touch of a button. You’ll find more options at William Hill than most of the competition, which keeps players coming back for more while driving new customers to the site.

Here is an example of three games available to William Hill casino customers today. If you have an account with the online casino, you can log in and play now. New arrivals even bag a welcome bonus free bet.

Roulette

Play your favourite type of roulette anytime and from anywhere thanks to the William Hill app. The classic and traditional roulette style is covered, but players will also enjoy variations of the game, including 20p roulette, themed roulette, and European and American roulette. Stick to what you know and love, or try something different.

Bingo

William Hill is big on bingo and has a separate section for the popular game. Bingo is one of the country’s favourite ways to gamble, and William Hill is in on the action. Find a room to play that suits your budget and style, or aim higher and join one of the bigger games with a higher jackpot. There’s no need to register another account; click the bingo tab and keep gambling, thanks to the shared wallet.

Slots

We can’t emphasise enough just how good the William Hill slots selection is and how it leaves their competition for dust. As an experienced online casino player, you’ll appreciate the coverage and what William Hill is trying to achieve by catering to everyone. When accessing your account, play your favourite game or try the slot of the month, chancing your luck on a new arrival.



William Hill casino banking options

William Hill customers benefit from secure banking options. Add funds to your gambling account in seconds using a debit card or e-wallet. Some members even add cash to their online betting account in a William Hill high-street store. More ways to deposit gives you greater control over how much you spend on betting each month. When withdrawing winnings, you want to get your hands on the cash as soon as possible.

William Hill withdrawals

Method Payout Speed Min Withdrawal VISA 3 days £5 PayPal 24 hours £5 Cash Instant £5 Mastercard 3 days £5

William Hill deposit methods

Method Min Deposit Max Deposit VISA £5 £5500 PayPal £5 £5500 Cash £5 £5500 Mastercard £5 £5500



William Hill casino customer service

If you ever require the assistance of the William Hill customer service team for any matter relating to the online casino, you’ll be delighted to learn they are friendly, fast and easy to contact. The team is always just a click away, whether you’re using the website or mobile app, and they can give guidance on betting rules, promotion terms and conditions, or any other matter on your mind. Here’s how to get in contact.

Live Chat: Available on mobile and the app

Email: support@williamhill.com

Phone Number: 0870 518 1715

Twitter: @WillHillHelp

Website: William Hill Gaming



How we rank the best William Hill casino review

Now we’ve brought you up to speed on the William Hill casino and explained why you should consider opening an account, let’s briefly explain how we reviewed this giant of online casinos. Our team wanted to give the most in-depth and reliable William Hill casino reviews, leaving no stone unturned to ensure readers had the complete picture.

How did we review such a complex gambling app? Our team ensures the app is licensed and legal to traders in the United Kingdom. We always check their UK Gambling Commission licence information. We then begin trialling the site and app, browsing the game and features, and comparing it to what’s available elsewhere. Next, we check the availability of games and the terms and conditions.

We spend many hours reviewing and researching the business, so you don’t have to. We want our readers to understand the inner workings of their casino app before agreeing to register and bet. We do the heavy lifting, allowing you to concentrate on betting.



William Hill live casino

The William Hill live casino tab gives the most realistic casino gambling experience available. Play through an HD-quality live stream against opponents from across the world. You can even choose your favourite dealer and converse with your opponents while playing. William Hill is building an online casino community; you can be part of that today.

Play all the best games on live casinos, including roulette options. A spin is always seconds away, thanks to the in-depth global coverage. Play blackjack on your mobile or test yourself against the best in the live poker rooms. Experience the drama and excitement of an evening at the casino without leaving home.