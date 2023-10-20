Coral casino review summary

Everything you need to make an informed decision on joining the online casino is included in this Coral online casino review. From the security of the payment options to the games available, customer service channels, and even the welcome bonus, we’ve got you covered.

Our Coral slots review details the best slots available to new and existing customers, including progressive jackpots, themed slots, and more. We flag where Coral impressed us during the review process and areas where the site and app can improve. In short, we provide the best, most trustworthy, and most reliable Coral casino reviews.



Coral casino review pros and cons

There are countless reasons to join Coral casino and enjoy the games, slots, and benefits. But it would be unfair to promote them as a complete package and the finished article. Coral casino, just like its competitors, strives for excellence. Here is a selection of pros and cons relating to Coral casino.

Pros Cons £50 welcome bonus for new customers Restricted countries Bonuses for existing customers Limits on max deposits User-friendly mobile app

Coral casino platforms

When registering an account with Coral casino, you’ll gain a username and password granting access to your personal betting account on the website and app. The same login details work on both platforms, but which is the best?

Coral mobile app

A recent study into the habits of online gamblers shows more bets come from smartphone apps than desktop computers. Bettors love the convenience of the Coral app, downloading from the App Store or the mobile site in seconds. With the app on your device, you will always have an exciting casino play at your fingertips. Turn everyday scenarios like the journey home from work or a lunch break into an opportunity to play slots and table games.

The Coral mobile app gives users instant login using face-recognition technology. You can then access the slots catalogue, all table games, including classics like blackjack and roulette, promotions for new and existing players, bonuses, poker tournaments, and more. Everything is in your pocket-sized device and ready to play when you are.

Coral casino website

The Coral casino website boasts all the same slots, games, prizes, bonuses, and features as the mobile app, but on a bigger screen. Although there’s no denying smartphone betting is the industry’s future, plenty of room remains for gambling on the website using your desktop computer. It’s fast, user-friendly, and stylish, making betting fun and easy.

The website is ideal when registering an account, changing details, or reading the terms and conditions of a new promotion. The bigger screen afforded by betting with your laptop over a mobile is ideal for those who enjoy live casino play using a live-streaming tab. The Coral website and mobile app work well, giving users options for betting at home or on the go.



Betting with Coral casino

This section of our Coral casino review highlights the welcome bonus for new customers, detailing what’s available and the finer details to remember when registering. All new customers who join Coral casino through this page can access the welcome bonus, but it pays to know the small print.

Check the Coral site for the latest welcome bonus and recurring promotions available to new and existing players. The promos page includes everything available to those with an active Coral account, including free bets, enhanced odds, and cashback.

Coral Casino Bonus: £50 welcome bonus Wagering Requirements: £10 Minimum Deposit: £10 Maximum Deposit: £2500 Payout Speed: Instant



What games can you bet on with Coral casino

One of the most impressive features of the Coral casino is the range of games available. Members can wager on dozens of jackpot slots, the best table games, poker, live casino, and more. You’ll never be short of a bet or game to play as a member of Coral. We list our three favourite games below.

Roulette

You can play classic roulette at Coral casino using your mobile or laptop. The quality is excellent, and the games come thick and fast. There are also several exciting alternatives to roulette, including 20p roulette, European roulette, American roulette, and a selection of themed games relating to movies, such as Marvel. Enjoy a quick spin of the wheel anywhere, thanks to the Coral casino mobile app.

Slots

If you love slots, you’ll adore the Coral casino website and app as it’s packed with delights. Choose the slots you wish to play, finding a prize and stake that suits your budget. Our favourite is always the progressive jackpot slots that offer the chance to win life-changing sums of cash every spin. Watch the bonus prize pot and the jackpot rise in real time with every spin.

Blackjack

If you enjoy playing blackjack, you’ll never be bored with the Coral casino app in your pocket. Stick to the classics and play the original blackjack we all know and love, or take a more exciting approach and gamble on one of the many specials. Read the game’s rules to ensure you understand how to play, and then deposit and start competing.



Coral casino banking options

An online casino app with the best slots, a stunning welcome bonus, and a reliable customer service team is pointless if you’re forced to worry about your banking options. Thankfully, Coral has your back again, using the latest online security measures to protect members from the risks of betting online while protecting your privacy.

This section of our Coral review highlights the most popular deposits and withdrawals.

Coral withdrawals

Method Payout Speed Min Withdrawal VISA 3 days No min Mastercard 3 days No min Apple Pay 24 hours No min Trustly 24 hours No min

Coral deposit methods

Method Min Deposit Max Deposit VISA £5 No max Mastercard £5 No max Apple Pay £5 No max Trustly £5 No max



Coral casino customer service

The Coral website and app have been designed to minimise problems stemming from user error. The platforms are fast and straightforward, allowing almost every bettor to log in to their account, find a race, match, or fight to bet on, and confirm their wager.

If you ever encounter a problem with Coral casino, your first stop should be the frequently asked questions page, where you’ll find a list of common questions relating to Coral casino and precise, helpful answers.

Live Chat: Available on mobile and website

Email: customerservice@galacoral.com

Phone Number: +44-208-507-6410

Twitter: @coral

Website: Coral



How we rank the best Coral casino review

Now you’re up to speed on the Coral casino review, we’d like to briefly pause to explain how we compiled this report and what makes it better than the other Coral casino reviews that flood the internet. As expected from the Racing Post team, our research is thorough, going deeper than our competitors. We don’t just explain why it’s a great idea to join Coral casino but what makes it better than the rest.

Our expert bookmaker review team always starts by checking an app’s licence and who regulated their trading. In this instance, Coral is licensed and regulated by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, so you know it’s a name you can trust to offer you a fair and transparent gambling experience. We then trial the app, ensuring it’s easy to use, the simple registration process, and the welcome bonus worth earning.

Then, we peel back the games, reading the terms, conditions, and rules to get a clear picture of what’s available. The process takes many hours, but we’re happy to do the heavy lifting on your behalf.



Coral live casino

The Coral casino site and app are great, but if you’re after a more realistic casino experience, you must try the live casino tab. Play games through an HD-quality live stream with crystal clear sound, updated stats, and info, straightforward on profit/loss, and there are no frustrating loading or buffering interruptions.

Coral live casino gives all the thrills and spills of a night at the casino without leaving home. Play roulette anytime, day or night, through your chosen host and against real-life competition. Play roulette at tables worldwide, meaning there’s always a spin about to occur. If you’re into poker, delights await in the Coral casino app.