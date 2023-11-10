Betfred review summary

Regular readers of our reviews know we cover the most famous names in the industry and the best of emerging talent. There are many ambitious and eyecatching new sportsbooks, but Betfred are a pillar of the gambling community. Their history goes back to 1967, is still owned by founder and chairman Fred Done, and is now a multi-billion pound organisation, going from strength to strength.

In short, Betfred are a name you will know and can trust to manage your online gambling needs. From offering customers better odds than the competition to their unique brand of promotions that keeps the competition guessing, there’s lots to like about Betfred. Keep reading as we detail the many benefits of being an account holder at Betfred while flagging areas where the business must improve.

Betfred are an established name that has looked after gamblers for generations, but they have their eyes on the future. Betfred may be historic and a mainstay of the UK and Irish gambling industry, but they have big plans for the future. From their remarkable live casino offering to the modern, secure payment methods, there’s much to love.



Betfred pros and cons

When writing our Betfred review, we scored this sportsbook 5/5 because it ticks all the boxes. It’s not yet the complete package, and it still has areas to improve, but there’s lots to like about Betfred. They are a firm with a strong history in the gambling industry and have one eye on the future, keeping members at the forefront of technological advancements.

Pros Cons £30 in free bets for new customers Restricted countries Unique bonuses, free bets, and price boosts The verification process can be slow at times Rewards scheme for existing customers User-friendly mobile app



What features does Betfred offer?

If you’re looking for an all-singing, all-dancing sportsbook gambling app, you’ll find it with Betfred. Those behind the scenes have many years of experience catering to bettors on the biggest events, including the Grand National, FA Cup final, and Wimbledon. They also bring you the standout fixtures from the international sports schedule, including in-depth NFL, NBA, and MLB coverage. Fancy betting on reality TV or politics? The Betfred trading team also have you covered.

There’s lots to like about Betfred, but we don’t want you just to take our word for it. The next part of our Betfred review shows three features of Betfred we know you’ll love. These are just some areas where Betfred overshadow the competition, separating themselves from the chasing pack to become the choice of sports fans.

There are countless reasons to love Betfred, and you won’t fully appreciate this gambling app until you register and start playing. Read our review, create an account, and dive into the deep end. Get your hands dirty and test out the many features of Betfred betting, including the three mentioned below.

Live-streaming

The live-streaming feature is one of the best examples of Betfred’s modern gambling service. Watch horseracing, football, tennis, and other sports on an HD-quality live stream with expert commentary, clear sound, exciting camera angles, and updated stats. Watch live streaming on your home computer or when on the move using your mobile. Never miss a chance to bet on your team and cheer them to victory.

Promotions

In an industry where each leading name tries to outdo each other with promotions and special offers, you know Betfred didn’t get the title ‘The Bonus King’ easily. But the cap fits as Betfred is head and shoulders above the biggest names in the industry for offers and bonuses. Their best deals are on football and horseracing, including Double Delight and Hat-trick Heaven.

Customer care

When Betfred launched in the 1960s, it planned to offer customers a unique and exciting way to bet, access to generous odds, and unbeatable customer care. More than half a century later, Betfred’s values remain the same. They value customer care above all else, ensuring their members get the best treatment and access to the most generous odds and help is always available. Contact the team by live chat for a fast and friendly service.



Betfred casino products

There are three ways to gamble at Betfred. If you prefer the personal touch, you can find your nearest Betfred store and visit to gamble. But if you follow trends, gambling on your favourite sports using a laptop or mobile app is the best option. But which platform is better, the website or app? Keep reading for our thoughts.

Betfred mobile app

Gamble from anywhere in the world at the touch of a button. If you have the Betfred app on your smartphone, you’re always just a few clicks away from gambling on the next live event that catches your eye. Wager in-play on the next scorer in a Premier League football fixture or bet on the favourite in the next horse race. You can register an account, place bets, grab bonuses, watch live streaming, deposit, and collect on your mobile. The app is a pleasure to use, giving customers easy access to great odds, sports, and fixtures.

Betfred website

Our Betfred review shows this UK gambling giant invests in its website regularly. Betfred knows more bets are placed using mobiles than desktop computers and at high-street bookmakers combined, but they’re also aware of the importance of a great website. You’ll find all the same quick and handy homepage links to major events and easy access to promotions. But if you have time on your hands and want to rummage around Betfred looking for the next big bonus or exciting market, the website has you covered.



Betting with Betfred

This section of our Betfred review offers a brief overview of some of the site’s most essential features. Find the wagering requirements and a link to the welcome bonus free bets. There are details of the customer service channels, our Racing Post rating, and more.

Betfred Welcome Bonus: Claim here Wagering Requirements: £10 Offer Expiry: Ongoing Customer Service: Live chat, telephone, email, post Best Feature: Welcome bonus Racing Post Rating: 4.5/5



What sports can you bet on with Betfred

Betfred have a wide range of gambling opportunities with dozens of sports, hundreds of fixtures, and thousands of markets. There’s everything from the most popular sports such as horseracing and football to more niche markets such as esports, politics, and reality TV. Below, you’ll find three sports Betfred covers in detail.

Betfred football

No bookmaker has better coupons than Betfred. They lead the industry on football markets and coupons, including first goalscorer, both teams to score, total goals, and handicaps. There’s a market to suit every budget and style of betting. Online gamblers love nothing more than placing weekend accumulators, and the best place to do it is Betfred, with various coupons, great odds, and bonuses.

Betfred horseracing

The Betfred live-streaming tab covers many sports but best suits British and Irish horseracing. Bet on any upcoming race and watch your selection in action. Several markets include win, place, match betting, winning distances, and other specials. Create multiples, forecasts, and tricasts at the touch of a button. There are also Racing Post predictions and stats, making it easier to find a winner.

Betfred greyhounds

Whether you’re betting on a greyhound competition outright, such as the Greyhound Derby or Romford Puppy Cup, or the next race, Betfred give you many options. Check the markets against the competition, and you’ll see Betfred offer more ways to bet, better value, and eyecatching promotions. The UK greyhound scene is exciting, and you can bet at Betfred.



Betfred deposit and withdrawal methods

Betfred make it easy for customers to deposit funds and withdraw winnings. All transactions are fast, private, and protected by the latest online security measures. You can stick to one payment method, such as a debit card, or add several to your account, including e-wallets. Gamblers have better control over how they spend funds, allowing them closer control over their monthly gambling budget.

How long does Betfred withdrawal take, and can you help speed things up? The Betfred withdrawal time ranges from instant to three days, depending on the card used. We have selected the most common deposit methods below and added the information. You’ll find more in-depth coverage of Betfred deposit and withdrawal methods on the Betfred site and app. Stick to one payment method or add several to manage your gambling budget and how much you spend on betting.