Betfair casino review summary

The Betfair casino platform scored highly in our review, and we have no issues promoting this app to our readers. If you’re looking for a fast, friendly, and secure online casino experience with huge jackpots and small stakes, you’ll find a friend in Betfair

We highlight the positives, and you’ll love our section on the Betfair slots reviews. But it would be unfair to promote Betfair as a faultless service as it still has some areas where it must improve. Keep reading to find the strengths and weaknesses of Betfair casino.



Betfair casino review pros and cons

Knowing the major attractions of the Betfair casino allows you to find the games you know quickly and love. Understanding its limitations helps users steer clear of any potential pitfalls or dangers relating to the casino app.

The table below shows the pros and cons of Betfair’s impressive casino, but remember, there’s no substitute for experience. Read our review and dive into the Betfair casino app, browsing the tabs and building your experience. The best way to familiarize yourself with Betfair casino is to play.

Pros Cons Get 50 free spins when you join Restricted countries Recurring promotions for existing members Lack of crypto options Free to play games with great prizes



Betfair casino platforms

Betfair casino customers can wager on two platforms: the mobile app and the website. But which is best, and which should you use to create an account, play, and target a profit? Below is an overview of the mobile app and the website.



Betfair mobile app

The Betfair mobile app gives you access to all the same promotions, games, and payment options as the website, but with the added advantage of being available on the go. Gamble from the comfort of your home or anywhere in the country using the app. If you have a reliable Wi-Fi connection or available data, you can turn everyday scenarios like a commute home from work into an opportunity to play. Download the Betfair casino app on your mobile and have the thrill of a spin in your pocket.

Betfair website

Recent studies show more casino bets are placed using mobile apps than desktop computers, but there’s one obvious advantage to using the website: the larger screen. If you’re at home or using a desktop computer, the larger screen afforded by laptop use gives a more immersive experience. Get closer to the action, enjoy the better picture quality, and study your opponents or the dealer’s habits. The website isn’t ready to give way to the app yet, but the pair can work harmoniously together.



Betting with Betfair casino

The table below provides a brief overview of betting with the Betfair casino, including minimum deposits and the average payout speeds should you bag a profit and wish to withdraw your winnings.

Betfair Casino Bonus: 50 free spins Wagering Requirements: £10 Minimum Deposit: £5 Maximum Deposit: £6000 Payout Speed: Instant



What games can you bet on with Betfair casino

You’ll be spoiled for choice when registering for an account with Betfair and browsing the impressive catalogue of games, tournaments, and slots. There are too many to list here, so we have chosen three of our favourite sections of the site we know will impress readers.

You can choose the tab that matches your mood when logged into your Betfair casino account. Click slots and browse the impressive catalogue, choosing jackpot, new, or the most popular slot of the month. Click table games and select roulette, blackjack, and other favourites. You can also wager on bingo and live casino, playing against real opponents through dealers on a live stream.

Slots

Betfair’s coverage will blow you away if you’re a slots fan. It’s unlike anything you’ve seen at the competition, with unmissable jackpots, dual drop jackpots, themed slots, and more. Choose a slot with an affordable stake and a prize worth winning, then add funds and click to spin. It’s fast-paced, unpredictable and fun.

Roulette

Roulette lovers will find an ally in Betfair casino as this app loves the game as much as you. They have the classic version available and ready to play now, but there’s also a modern twist available, including 20p roulette, European, American, themed roulette, and other attractions. See this old favourite in a new light at Betfair.

Blackjack

The classic table game is available to enjoy from home or on the move using the Betfair website or mobile app. Like above, the classic version of Blackjack is available, boosted by new and exciting variations. You’ll rediscover a great game and may even find a new way to enjoy blackjack.

Betfair casino banking options

If you need to move money into your Betfair casino account fast to play the next tournament due to start or you’ve enjoyed a winner and want to bag the profits quickly, the available banking options make it possible.

You’ll find more details on how to deposit and withdraw cash to your account in this section.

Betfair withdrawals

The table below includes the latest information on the withdrawal process at Betfair. Select one of the payment methods, check the payout speed suits, and learn the minimum withdrawal available today. The information below covers the most popular withdrawal methods available to Betfair casino users, but there are other options. Check the Betfair website and mobile app for full details on withdrawals.

Method Payout Speed Min Withdrawal VISA 3-5 days No minimum Mastercard 3-5 days No minimum PayPal 24 hours No minimum Neteller 24 hours No minimum



Betfair deposit methods

Use the options below when adding funds to your Betfair casino account balance. All deposits are instant and protected by the latest online security measures. Study the available payment methods, the minimum deposit, and the maximum you can add daily. Betfair users can choose one deposit method and stick with it or add several options to their account. Having options on your deposits allows customers to manage their gambling budget better. The app will give you full details on Betfair’s accepted deposit methods.

Method Min Deposit Max Deposit VISA £10 £5000 Mastercard £10 £5000 PayPal £10 £5000 Neteller £10 £5000



Betfair casino customer service

If you ever require help or assistance using the Betfair casino app, your first stop should always be the frequently asked questions page. It’s a catalogue of popular questions relating to the service and helpful answers.

Browse the page and find the question that best suits your needs. Click to expand a short but helpful answer that should allow users to troubleshoot, minimising the need to contact the customer care team. If you do require assistance, any of the options mentioned below will put you in touch with a helpful staff member.

Live Chat: Available on the website and mobile app

Email: info@Betfair.com

Twitter: @BetfairCS

Website: Online Casino UK » 50 Free Spins » Betfair™ Casino



How we rank the best Betfair casino review

You know the Racing Post provides the most honest and reliable reviews, including the Betfair casino review, but have you ever wondered how we stay ahead of the competition? By digging deeper and going further into the service.

We first check that a casino is legitimate, legal, and licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission. Our team then checks how easy or challenging it is to use the website and app, the games available, bonuses, wagering requirements, and more. We offer an in-depth preview but focus only on the most relevant areas of the service.

Betfair live casino

Fancy the excitement of spending an evening at the casino but can’t face the hassle of taking a taxi to your nearest city casino? The Betfair live casino app has you covered. Play through a faultless, HD-quality live stream with real-life dealers and opponents. Play, chat, and target big wins on the live casino. You have all the fun of the casino on your laptop and smartphone app.

Live casino offers the same great games as the casino pages, including roulette, which you can play at live tables worldwide against exciting opponents. There’s also blackjack, poker, and other table classics. Play any available game at any time, day or night.

Safer gambling

Betfair has a light-hearted and fun take on casino play, evident in many of their games and the bookie’s relaxed approach. But they are deadly serious about protecting their customers and do so using the latest safer gambling measures. It’s not an empty promise or bid to cover their back.

Betfair customers can utilise a history tracker, allowing users to keep up with their betting patterns and spending. You can use the deposit limits if you feel you’re spending too much on gambling. Set a cap on how much you’d like to deposit per day, week, or month, and Betfair won’t allow you to pass that amount under any circumstances.

If that’s still not enough, you can exclude yourself from gambling on the Betfair site and app for a period, such as one month. During that exclusion, you can’t deposit or gamble. If you attempt to log in to your Betfair casino or gambling account, you’ll see a message explaining you are excluded and to contact a staff member to discuss your next move. Remember, self-exclusion can’t be reversed during the agreed period.