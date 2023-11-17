Top 5 best slots apps

Rank Roulette Apps Racing Post Rating #1 Paddy Power App 4.7/5 #2 Sky Bet App 4.9/5 #3 Bet365 App 4.8/5 #4 Coral App 4.5/5 #5 Betfair App 4.8/5

Paddy Power

Join the Paddy Power app as a new customer and enjoy one of the best slots mobile apps with a fantastic range of games, including themed slots and progressive jackpots. The Paddy Power app has something for everyone, and you can join today as a new customer to claim the welcome bonus free spins.

Sky Bet

If you’re looking for the best mobile apps for slots, Sky Bet will catch your eye. Their mobile app is easy to download to your Android or iOS device and allows you to wager from anywhere in the country on the slots you love the most. Browse this month’s featured slots, or try your luck on a classic.

Bet365

They don’t come much bigger than bet365 in the world of online gambling, and slot lovers get the same excellent treatment as sportsbook gamblers and casino players. The bet365 customer care team is always available to offer advice and assistance to all members through the secure live chat feature.

Coral

Coral prides itself on offering a wide range of slots, and you can enjoy the full catalogue as a registered customer. The slots available are organised into categories, including new, favourites, jackpots, and this month’s highlights. Join Coral and stick to your favourite slots or try something different today.

Betfair

If you love slot promotions, competitions, and bonuses, Betfair is the right app for you. One of the best mobile slot apps for promotions, new players can collect the welcome bonus free spins. Existing players enjoy benefits, including cashback and profit boosts, designed to drive repeat business.

How do we rate the best casino apps in the UK

Now you know the best slots apps real money gamblers can join today, let’s reveal how we arrived at our decision. How did we take hundreds of gambling apps and whittle them down to the five best slots mobile apps? It took many hours of research, hard work, comparisons, reading terms and conditions, checking reviews, and more before we felt ready to publish our list of the best mobile apps for slots.

Most gamblers start with the welcome bonus, and although it’s not the most important feature, it’s certainly one of the most popular. The best mobile slots apps offer all new players who register for an account through this page a stunning welcome bonus free bet. Choose your favourite, check the new customer promo, and click the link to claim.

A gambling app must be legal and licensed to trade in the UK/Ireland before we even consider adding it to this page. Each of the free mobile slots apps advertised is licensed and regulated by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, meaning they are names you can trust to give you a fair, reliable, and transparent betting experience.

The third feature that’s important to me when checking the best real money slots mobile apps available is online security. Your bookie must run the latest and best protection methods, including Secure Socket Layer technology which ensures you can gamble with complete peace of mind.

Highest-rated mobile slots apps in the UK

When looking for the standout UK slots apps, it’s wise to follow the team of experts at the Racing Post, but you should back up their findings by researching and testing some of the main contenders. The easiest way to research the best slots apps UK is to read the reviews posted by everyday users of the app on Google Play and the App Store.

When researching these platforms, you must weed out the overly critical posts made by disgruntled ex-members with a grudge and the complimentary posts that are obviously bought through paid advertising agencies. You’ll find the truth somewhere in the middle.

Slots App App Store Rating Google Play Rating Racing Post Rating Paddy Power App 4.7 4.4 4.7/5 Sky Bet App 4.6 4.6 4.9/5 Bet365 App 4.7 4.6 4.8/5 Coral App 4.1 4.1 4.5/5 Betfair App 4.5 4.6 4.8/5

Which slots app has the fastest withdrawal speed?

When you’ve enjoyed some luck and banked a profit playing your favourite slots, you’ll likely wish to withdraw your winnings quickly. The longer they sit in your available betting balance, the more likely you are to use your winnings to fund more bets. Thankfully, the slots apps for Android and iOS you’ll find advertised on this page offer instant deposits and super-fast withdrawals. The table explains the standard waiting time at each betting app.

The speed of your withdrawals depends on which method you choose and which bank issues your card. Withdrawals to crypto accounts and certain e-wallets take less than 24 hours, while sending cash to debit cards may take up to three days to clear, but transfer times are improving all the time. We’re seeing more of the betting apps featured on this page offer transfers in less than 24 hours to VISA.

Best Roulette App for Withdrawals Average Withdrawal Time Paddy Power App 1-3 days Sky Bet App 1-3 days Bet365 App 1-3 days Coral App 1-3 days Betfair App 1-3 days

What to look for in a slots app

When narrowing down the field to find the best slots apps for real money gamblers, there are a few non-negotiables you must insist on from your provider. If your current betting app doesn’t cover all the features below as standard, it’s time to change to a new gambling app.

Ease of use

You want a user-friendly app that allows you to wager on slots at the touch of a button. The process must be quick and secure, giving all members access to the most popular slots in just a few clicks. There should be no fluff or flashy features as the standout apps like to keep things simple.

Live play options

The live casino allows you to wager on table games, slots, and more through an HD-quality live stream with clear sound, tutorials, friendly dealers, and competition that matches your experience and skills. Get the thrill of a casino visit and night spinning the best slots from the comfort of your sofa.

A wide range of games

When you open a betting app and click the slots tab, you want to see a long list of available games with a busy catalogue. All the most popular slots should be available to gamble on, including themed slots, jackpots, free-to-play, and progressive jackpots. You should be spoiled for choice, and that’s guaranteed when betting on the apps featured on this page.

Features to consider for the best mobile slots app in the UK

When looking for the best slots mobile apps, it’s crucial you don’t just settle for the flashiest site with the biggest welcome bonus. Here are some areas you must keep in mind to help keep your search on the right track.

Live play slots

The leading casino apps allow customers to play slots live in a tournament mode against other members, and they reward the highest scores. Spin the reels of this week’s featured slot and aim for a huge win. If you score among the best-performing players, you’ll often land a promotion or cash prize.

Bonuses

Your chosen slots app must offer all new players a welcome bonus free bet when you click any link on this page, create an account, then deposit and bet £10. The free bet tokens appear in your bonus. Other promotions and bonuses include free spins, competition entry, profit boosts, and other delights.

Tournaments

The leading apps offer tournaments on slots, poker, and table games, allowing customers to wager for cash or play for free and record their scores. The best-performing players at the slots tournaments collect their winnings and also enter a league table with the highest scorers winning prizes.

Withdrawal options

Your gambling app should offer several ways to deposit funds and withdraw winnings. All deposits and withdrawals are protected by the latest and greatest online security measures, allowing you to enjoy spinning the reels with confidence.

How we select the best slots apps UK

Many hours of research helped us decide on the best slots mobile apps for new customers in the United Kingdom. We reviewed all apps in great detail, comparing the return-to-player figures, the user-friendly apps, deposit methods, welcome bonuses, and more. Only when our team felt they had all the information available, did we publish our findings, and the result is a list of the best mobile slots apps. Choose your favourite, click the link, and register to claim your new customer free spins.

How to sign up with a bookmaker through their slots app

Follow the steps below to create an account and land the welcome bonus free bet at any slot app featured on this page.

Why play using a slots app?

