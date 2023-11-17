Top 5 best roulette apps

Let’s get down to business and reveal our list of the best roulette apps for real money. The Racing Post team highly recommends each firm mentioned in the table below, and you can create an account today. Simply choose the best of the UK roulette apps and click the link to create an account.

The firms listed offer all Racing Post readers a welcome bonus free bet when they sign up through this page, deposit just £10, and wager on a qualifying casino game. The roulette free spins then appear in your balance. Browse the best roulette apps UK fans can join below and choose their favourite, or register at multiple apps and claim several bonuses.

Rank Roulette Apps Racing Post Rating #1 Paddy Power App 4.7/5 #2 Sky Bet App 4.9/5 #3 Bet365 App 4.8/5 #4 Coral App 4.5/5 #5 Betfair App 4.8/5

Paddy Power

Paddy Power ranked amongst the best roulette mobile apps and scored highly in each of the tests we put to the online gambling expert. There’s much to like about Paddy Power, but we’re huge fans of their promotions tab and the welcome bonus free bets given to all new players. Click any link on this page to Paddy Power, create an account, deposit, and bet £10 to receive your welcome bonus free play. It’s a generous promotion and stands clear of the chasing pack.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet is one of the best mobile apps for roulette as it offers new players a welcome bonus free bet when they sign up for an account through this page. We love the Sky Bet mobile app as it’s modern, user-friendly, and available to download to iOS and Android devices, plus it’s completely free. The Sky Bet app can meet the demands of even the most dedicated online roulette gambler and casino lover.

Bet365

A genuine all-rounder, the bet365 team prides itself on offering casino fans the best online gambling experience possible. From a stunning welcome bonus and excellent online gambling experience to the reliable customer care team and impressive slots catalogue, this UK bookmaker has something for everyone. You can wager on roulette at home using the website or on the move through the modern mobile app. A shared wallet allows you to wager on different sections of the bet365 business from the same pool.

Coral

The London-based, globally popular online bookmaker is most famous for its sports coverage, but Coral brings the same energy and generosity to its casino players. You can wager on classic roulette anytime and from anywhere using the mobile app, but the app also includes several exciting twists. Play for a small stake on 20p roulette or chance your luck on one of the many themed roulette games. Download the best free mobile roulette apps from Google Play or the App Store.

Betfair

Betfair is a huge name in the world of online gambling, offering a sportsbook, exchange, casino tabs, and more. Join Betfair as a new customer and enjoy a free bet welcome bonus on your first visit and play at each section of the business. The roulette wheel is always ready to spin at the casino tab, or you can enjoy a little more realism when playing roulette through an HD-quality stream on the live casino section. Betfair is one of the best mobile roulette apps you can download today.

How do we rate the best roulette apps in the UK

Now we know which real money roulette mobile apps have been chosen by our expert panel; we’d like to take a second to explain our decision. How did we decide on the best roulette apps real money players can join today and claim a welcome bonus. What made the five online casinos listed stand out in such a competitive market? We explain the selection process in this section of our review of the best roulette mobile apps.

When reviewing a gambling app, I always start with the license. Is a bookmaker legal and licensed to trade in the UK/Ireland, and which firm oversees that license? The five roulette apps listed on this page are licensed and regulated by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, meaning they’re names you can trust. The UKGC only works with betting apps that share its passion for fairness, transparency, and customer satisfaction. You’ll find details of each betting app’s license at the bottom of their homepage.

The next step in finding the best mobile apps for roulette is checking the selection. To feature on our list of the best mobile roulette apps, a provider must offer betting on classic roulette but also offer several interesting angles on a UK gambling favourite. The more variations of roulette available to gamble on, the better the app. Each platform promoted on this page allows customers to gamble on dozens of roulette games.

Lastly, when checking the best free mobile roulette apps, we ensured they offered all new players a welcome bonus. A generous new customer promotion isn’t the most important feature of joining a gambling site, but it remains one of the most popular. Each firm covered on this page offers customers a free bet when they click any link on this page, create an account, deposit funds, and wager.

Highest-rated mobile roulette apps in the UK

Racing Post readers know we preview and review the best UK roulette apps, sportsbooks, and live casino gambling apps. Our in-depth and professional reviews are trustworthy, reliable, and up-to-date. But we always advise our readers to do a little research of their own, looking beyond our reviews and fact-checking the information provided.

You can research the top roulette apps for Android and iOS, but that takes many hours and hard work. A quicker way to get a general feel for the apps covered on this page is to check the reviews posted at Google Play and the App Store. You’ll find ratings and reviews from everyday users, which boost our recommendations.

We advise ignoring the most negative posts, as they often come from disgruntled users eager to blacken the name of a business. It’s also wise to avoid the most complimentary reviews as they’re often paid advertising. The truth of the best roulette apps for iOS and Android are somewhere in the middle. Check the table below.

Roulette App App Store Rating Google Play Rating Racing Post Rating Paddy Power App 4.7 4.4 4.7/5 Sky Bet App 4.6 4.6 4.9/5 Bet365 App 4.7 4.6 4.8/5 Coral App 4.1 4.1 4.5/5 Betfair App 4.5 4.6 4.8/5

Which roulette app has the fastest withdrawal speed?

One of the most important features of the best roulette apps is quick and secure withdrawal speeds. If you’ve banked a profit playing roulette on your mobile, you’ll likely wish to withdraw the funds quickly, and you’ll need a gambling app that’s responsive and secure. Thankfully, each of the firms mentioned on this page offers all registered customers instant deposits and fast withdrawals.

The processing speed depends on your chosen payment method, with some e-wallets settled in less than 24 hours, while some debit cards can take up to three days, although they’re usually much quicker. Check the table below for an updated list of the withdrawal speeds at each bookie listed.

Best Roulette App for Withdrawals Average Withdrawal Time Paddy Power App 1 – 3 days Sky Bet App 1 – 3 days Bet365 App 1 – 3 days Coral App 1 – 3 days Betfair App 1 – 3 days

What to look for in a roulette app

When looking for the best mobile apps for roulette, there are a few areas that are more important than others and will help you find the best app the first time. In this section of our review of the best mobile roulette apps, we highlight some of the most important features.

Each of use

Find a gambling app that’s fast, responsive, and user-friendly. It’s easy to use each of the roulette apps posted on this page, from registration through to gambling on your favourite games. Enjoy quick, easy, and enjoyable online gambling by playing at any betting app advertised on this page.

Live play options

You can wager on any of the roulette games available. Browse the catalogue and find the best games, including 20p roulette and European roulette. If you’re after a more realistic roulette-playing experience, try the live-play options. Gamble on roulette through a real dealer with other real players at the table. The live stream is fast, reliable, and offers perfect coverage, making you feel like you’re at the casino.

Wide range of games

More ways to play roulette means more ways to win, and your online gambling app should offer you an in-depth service. In addition to the classic and most popular games, the leading free mobile roulette apps offer dozens of unique ways to gamble on a classic. Stick to your favourite roulette game or browse the list and try something different.

Features to consider for the best mobile roulette app in the UK

When searching for the best mobile roulette apps, you don’t need the most modern and flashiest options. Instead, you need a gambling app that delivers on the most important features. We highlight some non-negotiables when choosing a roulette betting app.

Live play

This feature allows you to get the thrill of the casino without leaving home. Play against real dealers and opponents through a faultless livestream.

Bonuses

The best bonuses are for new players, but each firm mentioned on this page offers recurring deals and specials for both new and existing customers. Click the promotions tab on your chosen gambling app for a full list of specials.

Tournaments

Earn free entry to roulette tournaments and other popular casino table games simply by joining any roulette app on this page by clicking the link, depositing funds, and wagering. Find a tournament that matches your experience and skills.

Withdrawal options

Take winnings from your online gambling account and send them back to your debit or e-wallet card quickly, securely, and with just a few clicks. All betting apps featured on this page offer the latest online security measures and the quickest withdrawal times.

How we select the best roulette apps UK

When cutting down the field to find the best mobile roulette apps, we look for providers that can do it all. We insist a gambling app is an all-rounder, with great odds, a user-friendly mobile app, generous welcome bonus and recurring bonuses, tournaments, and more. An app must pass all tests to make it onto our list of recommended roulette apps.

How to sign up with a bookmaker through their roulette app

Click any link on this page to your chosen bookmaker. Select the Join button at the top of the homepage. Complete the registration form. Create a username and password. Add the promo code. Make your first deposit and wager. Collect your welcome bonus.

Why play using a roulette app?

More roulette bets come from mobile apps than websites and land-based casinos combined. Mobile casino gambling is fast, secure, and convenient, allowing you to spin and win anywhere and from anywhere. All you need is your smartphone.