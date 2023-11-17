Top 5 best casino apps

We won’t waste another minute setting the scene and dive into our list of the best real money casino mobile apps. The five firms included in the table below made the cut after passing our many tests and comparisons. The five casino apps listed are, in the opinion of our content team, the best in the business, and you can join your favourite today.

Browse the table, check the Racing Post ratings, and click the link to your chosen real money casino mobile apps to access the registration page. Complete the form, deposit and gamble £10 or more, and secure the welcome bonus free bet.

Rank Roulette Apps Racing Post Rating #1 Paddy Power App 4.7/5 #2 Sky Bet App 4.9/5 #3 Bet365 App 4.8/5 #4 Coral App 4.5/5 #5 Betfair App 4.8/5

Paddy Power

The Paddy Power casino app offers all new players a welcome bonus free bet when they create an account, deposit funds, and wager on the best table and slot games. Click any link on this page to get started.

Sky Bet

Click the promotions tab as a registered member of Sky Bet to reveal a plethora of exciting promotions. There’s something for everyone, including cashback, profit boosts, free plays, competition entry, and prize giveaways. Claim your share today.

Bet365

The thing we like most about the genuine all-rounder that is bet365 is the live casino tab. Play against real life dealers and opponents through an HD-quality live stream with clear audio, a chat box, stats, results, information on a growing jackpot, and more. Get all the thrills and spills of an evening at the casino from your home.

Coral

One of the biggest, best-loved, and most traditional names in gambling is Coral, with a history dating back to the dawn of legalised betting in the UK. Coral has come a long way since its humble beginnings and is now a global superpower of sports betting, casino, live casino, and bingo. Customers can access all sections using a shared wallet.

Betfair

We love the Betfair app and are confident you will, too. It’s stylish and modern but also hassle-free and simple, allowing the content to do the talking. As a member of Betfair, you can wager on all casino games using your mobile or desktop, playing slots and table games through a Wi-Fi connection or available data.

How do we rate the best casino apps in the UK?

We now know which firms made it onto our list of the best casino mobile apps, but how did we arrive at that decision? What makes the best mobile apps for casino, and how do you find a great app in a world of good apps? Here are some of the features I like to concentrate on when first reviewing the best mobile casino apps.

Security is paramount, and free mobile casino apps must run the latest security programmes, including Secure Socket Layer technology. Each of the apps covered on this page takes their responsibility to customer security and protecting privacy seriously. Gamble with the peace of mind from knowing your information is guarded at every turn.

More ways to bet means more ways to win, and the five apps on this page have great coverage. From table games to slot games, there’s always an exciting gamble available at the touch of a button. Play on the casino tab and switch to sports or bingo, taking your shared wallet.

To secure a spot on our page and be considered amongst the best mobile casino apps, a firm must offer a welcome bonus free bet. Each bookie featured on this page gives all Racing Post readers who click a link and create an account a generous welcome bonus.

Highest-rated mobile casino apps in the UK

Which are the highest-rated free mobile casino apps, how can you join, and where will you find useful further reading? In the table posted below, you’ll find the five best real money casino mobile apps with details of how they rank on Google Play and the App Store.

It’s always worth doing some research of your own to get a special insight into the bookies promoted on this page. When reading the App Store and Google Play, we advise ignoring the most negative posts as they’re often from disgruntled ex-customers. It’s also wise to bypass the most complimentary reviews as they’re usually paid advertising. You’ll find the truth somewhere in the middle.

Casino App App Store Rating Google Play Rating Racing Post Rating Paddy Power App 4.7 4.4 4.7/5 Sky Bet App 4.6 4.6 4.9/5 Bet365 App 4.7 4.6 4.8/5 Coral App 4.1 4.1 4.5/5 Betfair App 4.5 4.6 4.8/5

Which casino app has the fastest withdrawal speed?

When playing the top casino apps real money gamblers can join today, it’s important to gamble with one that offers fast, easy, and secure withdrawals. You want to get your hands on any winnings as quickly as possible before the temptation sets in to gamble more and risk losing your profits. Thankfully, the best casino mobile apps on this page give instant access to deposits and quick access to withdrawals.

The speed of your withdrawal from the best mobile apps for casino to your payment card depends on your chosen method and provider. You can select a debit card, e-wallet, or crypto account, and the funds usually appear in your balance in less than 24 hours, although they could take up to three days for certain debit cards and banks.

Best Roulette App for Withdrawals Average Withdrawal Time Paddy Power App 1-3 days Sky Bet App 1-3 days Bet365 App 1-3 days Coral App 1-3 days Betfair App 1-3 days

What to look for in a casino app

When searching for the best mobile casino apps to join today, there are a few non-negotiables. The features listed on this page may seem like luxuries, but that’s not the case. Find UK casino apps offering each of the points listed, and if your bookie doesn’t match your high expectations, it’s time to join an app that does.

Ease of use

Remember, the best casino apps UK players can join today should be simple, responsive, and secure. Online gambling is about speed and convenience, allowing players to quickly find, check and gamble on their favourite table games and slots. Your chosen app should be simple and secure.

Live play options

Slots and table games are great fun to play on your smartphone, but if you’re looking for a little more realism, find an app that offers excellent live play options. Experience the thrills and spills of an evening spent at the casino without leaving home.

Wide range of games

Each of the best casino apps UK featured on this page offers customers a wide range of games, including all the classic slots and table games. You’ll also find a good mix of themed slots, progressive jackpots, and competitions on roulette, blackjack, poker, and baccarat.

Features to consider for the best mobile casino app in the UK

The leading casino apps for Android and iOS accept new players and offer a welcome bonus free bet. New players sign up for the promotion but stay for the many other attractive gambling features listed in this section of our review. The best apps don’t need to be flashy pieces of kit, but they must cover all features included in this section.

Live play casino

Each of the casino apps for iOS and Android allows registered members to wager on casino or live casino. The latter gives members a chance to gamble on their favourite casino games through an HD-quality live stream with clear sound and other important features.

Bonuses

The most popular bonuses are the new customer promotions where you’ll receive a free bet or free spins on slots and table games when you register, deposit, and bet £10. The free bets then appear in your balance and are ready to use.

Tournaments

You can play the best slots and table games on your phone against the house, but playing tournaments is where you can really test your skills and target huge jackpots. Each gambling app mentioned on this page offers new players free access to poker tournaments.

Withdrawal options

Choose a gambling app that gives customers free and secure withdrawal options with several cards and accounts accepted. Withdraw funds to a debit card, e-wallet, or crypto account in seconds.

How we select the best casino apps UK

When researching the best casino mobile apps, we left no stone unturned in our quest to find the best of the best. To secure a place on the Racing Post’s final five casino apps, a provider had to cover all angles and stand out as a genuine all-rounder. Every betting app mentioned on this page has a user-friendly app, a generous welcome bonus, and an unbeatable range of markets.

How to sign up with a bookmaker through their casino app

Joining any of the best mobile apps for casino listed on this page is quick, secure, and easy. You can create an account in just a few minutes by following the steps below on your mobile. Please be careful to take all the steps as it could delay your account or cause you to miss the welcome bonus free bet.

Click any link on this page to your chosen casino and click Join. Complete the registration form, providing your details. Create a username and password. Add your free mobile casino apps promo code. Deposit £10 or more and gamble on casino. Collect your welcome bonus free bet.

Why play using casino apps?

More casino wagers are struck on mobile apps than desktop computers and at land-based casinos combined. But what is all the fuss about, and why do bettors love to gamble on slots and casino games using their mobiles?

The short answer is mobile gambling is convenient, and it cuts the ties between the gambler and their desktop computer. Wager from anywhere in the country using the mobile app of a firm advertised on this page. Bet on slots or enjoy spinning the roulette wheel when and where you like. It’s never too late or too early, and the next game is always available.