How to claim your William Hill bonus

Claiming your William Hill bonus is a simple and straightforward process. All you need to do is open a William Hill account, place a qualifying bet and then you will receive your William Hill bonus. Follow these steps to take advantage of William Hill’s vast array of sports betting markets and claim your William Hill bonus.

Sign up and claim your £30 bonus by clicking this link Enter your personal details, and choose a username and password The William Hill bonus code is not required when signing up to claim the offer Verify your account and pass the relevant security checks Deposit money into your betting account using a bank card or payment service Using funds from your main account balance place a bet with a minimum stake of £10 on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater Free bets will be credited as 3 x £10 denominations once the qualifying bet has settled

Welcome Offer £30 of free bet s Minimum Stake £10 Offer Expiry N/A Last updated 1st February 2024 Racing Post Rating 4.8

How to use your William Hill bonus code

Add your selection(s) to the betslip Be sure to select ‘use free bet’ before placing your bet Click place bet to use your free bet balance as your stake You can find your bet in the ‘my bets’ section, remember your free bet stake will not be paid out in your winnings

What to use your William Hill bonus code on in March?

The sporting events in March offer the perfect opportunity to spend your William Hill bonus code, with key fixtures in football, horse racing and tennis the highlights of the month.

12 – 15 March – Cheltenham Festival

21 March – Wales v Finland – Euro’s qualifying play-off semi-finals

Feb 2 – Mar 16 – Rugby Six Nations

Premier League Football

Key features of the William Hill bonus code

The William Hill bonus code is only available on sportsbook and excludes virtual markets To opt in to the William Hill bonus code, place a minimum stake of £10 from your main balance on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater The £30 of free bets will be credited to your account once the qualifying bet has settled and will expire if not used within 30 days. Any bonus not redeemed before the end of the bonus period will be deleted The full value of the bonus should be redeemed in one stake. Any portion of the bonus that is not staked will be voided

William Hill bonus code: Key Terms and Conditions

The William Hill bonus is available to customers over the age of 18 and it may be necessary to deposit a certain amount of money and/or place a qualifying bet in order to claim the bonus.

The promotion is only available to new customers in the UK in pounds sterling. If you take part in the promotion you will not be eligible for any other new customer promotion and is not available in William Hill shops or through William Hill’s tele betting service.

All restrictions are covered on William Hill’s website, so check them out in order to ensure you don’t miss out. Some bonuses may have an expiration date, so please be aware of that to make the most of the promotion.

It is always advisable to read through the terms and conditions when opening an account with William Hill or any bookmaker.

Do you need a bonus code to play at William Hill?

A specific code is not required to take advantage of the William Hill bonus code, providing you join up via the links on this page.

The bonus can only be used once and is non-refundable and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

The William Hill sign up bonus is only available to new customers. However, both new and existing customers can bet with William Hill on the varied sports betting markets.

If you are a new customer then don’t forget to claim the William Hill deposit bonus by clicking on one of the links in this article.

That will take you to the William Hill website, where you can claim your bonus by following the steps mentioned in this piece.