Star Sports review summary

Star Sports doesn’t boast the same history as some other online sportsbooks we’ve reviewed, but the more you learn about Star Sports, the more impressed you’ll be. They are 100% legal and licensed to trade in your region and accept new players today. All new members receive a welcome bonus free bet and access to the site’s bonuses, odds, customer service channels, and secure payment options.

If you read our Star Sports review and fancy joining today to bag that welcome bonus, this page explains how. We have a handy guide to creating an account, making your first deposit, and betting to secure the bonus. From bagging a free bet to learning the Star Sports withdrawal time, we’ve got you covered.

Star Sports pros and cons

There’s much to like about this forward-thinking and modern online sportsbook. Star Sports is a breath of fresh air to an already stagnant gambling industry. But it would be untrue to promote them as the perfect bookie as they still have some maturing to do. Here is a selection of our Star Sports pros and cons.

Pros Cons Attractive welcome bonus Restricted countries Ongoing promotions No live-streaming Over 30 sports to bet on Licensed by the UK Gambling Commission

What features does Star Sports offer

One thing was obvious when writing our Star Sports review: this sportsbook likes to do things differently from the competition. We have selected some of our favourite features from Star Sports and listed them below.

Star events

We noticed the Star Events feature quickly, which means it’s doing its job. The website team selects the day’s most notable events and creates homepage quick links. You will find links to today’s biggest horse races, football games, and golf on the homepage, with the most popular markets covered. The star events feature lets you wager in seconds, backing the favourite in the next race due off or the leader in a golf event shown live on TV.

Virtuals

If you enjoy betting on virtual sports, including horse racing, football, and motorsports, Star Sports offers some delights. The top virtual sports are available to bet on at the click of a button, and you can watch the play on your desktop computer or smartphone. The action comes thick and fast, meaning an exciting bet is always possible.

In-play

Most bookmakers offer in-play gambling to registered members, but few do it as well as Star Sports. The team keeps almost all pre-game gambling markets live when the fixture begins, allowing you to place a late bet. Gamblers can also watch the opening exchanges of a fixture and get a feel for the game. Spot a stat or trend and place an in-play wager before the odds change.



Star Sports products

In this section of our Star Sports reviews, we learn about the Star Sports products. Focusing on how members can place bets, we analyse the website and mobile app, giving readers a strong understanding of the differences between the two and which is better.

Star Sports mobile app

During our Star Sports review of the mobile app, we found it to be a user-friendly and fun way to enjoy the sportsbook. The app is ideal, especially if you are gambling on the go, fitting your selections around your busy day. With the app downloaded to your device, you’ll have all the same benefits as a website user in your pocket.

Bet when and where you like, on your favourite sports at the touch of a screen. The app is also ideal for betting in-play as it’s quick enough to deal with the demands of a free-flowing fixture, like a game, race, or fight.

Star Sports website

Websites are no longer the preferred choice for online gamblers, with most bets struck using a smartphone or tablet device. But there’s still a demand for a user-friendly, stylish, and responsive site, and the Star Sports offering ticks all the boxes. It has everything you need to create an account, study the betting, and wager on your favourite selection.

The website and mobile app share many similarities, boasting the same sports, promotions, and customer service channels, but the site is the best place to create an account. Due to the larger screen of your laptop, you can take your time creating an account, adding your details, and securing the welcome bonus. The website is smooth, simple, and easy to use.



Betting with Star Sports

Let’s now look at some of the finer details of the Star Sports betting experience. The table below shows a link to the welcome bonus, details of when the deal expires, the customer service channels, and our Racing Post rating. Regular readers know only the top bookies score high, so where does Star Sports rank?

Star Sports Welcome Bonus: Claim Here Wagering Requirements: £10 Offer Expiry: Ongoing Customer Service: Telephone, Twitter, and post Best Feature: Money back if your first scorer pick scores second Racing Post Rating: 3/5



What sports can you bet on with Star Sports

With over 30 sports to bet on, hundreds of fixtures and thousands of markets, you’ll never be left searching for a decent bet. Star Sports covers the most popular sports, competitions, and fixtures, adding their generous odds and promotions. Here are three sports the online bookie covers particularly well.

Star Sports football

The Star Sports website and mobile app cover all the top football competitions, including the English Premier League, La Liga, and Champions League. They also have odds on upcoming international games, including friendlies, European Championships, AFCON games, and World Cup qualifiers.

With so much choice, football backers have plenty to keep them interested. Select your favourite game, bet on the winner, or play the specials with dozens of available markets. If you’re after big wins, why not try the attractive Star Sports football coupons?

Star Sports horse racing

Star Sports loves UK and Irish horse racing, and that’s plain to see from their coverage. Members can gamble on the winner of the next race due off or play one of many markets, including place betting, each-way, match betting, winning distances, and more. There’s something to suit all fans of racing.

If you like to spread your wings a little and target the value in a major international race, such as the Kentucky Derby, it’s possible at Star Sports. Browse this weekend’s standout fixtures and bet early to secure the best odds.

Star Sports greyhounds

Greyhound racing is big business in the United Kingdom, and the sport gets the credit it deserves at this bookie. Have your say on the winner of a competition, such as the Greyhound Derby or Puppy Derby. The earlier you bet, the better the odds available. There’s also each-way betting on the top tournaments.

The day-to-day racing is Star Sports bread and butter, offering customers a fantastic promotion to help sweeten the deal. The marketing team chooses one meeting per day and offers cashback to bettors if their greyhound finishes second in the race.



Star Sports deposit and withdrawal methods

Star Sports offers several secure and private ways to instantly deposit funds and quickly withdraw profits. All transactions are protected by Secure Socket Layer technology, which is the industry standard, giving bettors the peace of mind that comes from knowing their information is guarded at all angles. Check out the table below for more information.

Method Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time VISA £10 NA Instant Mastercard £10 NA Instant Maestro £10 NA Instant



Star Sports customer service

If you ever encounter an issue with the Star Sports service or simply need some help from the dedicated customer care team, you can be confident of a friendly and private service. They are easy to reach, and you’ll find more information below.