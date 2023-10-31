How to claim your Coral bonus of £20

The Coral bonus code is very easy to claim and in this section we detail how to sign up and benefit from the Coral welcome bonus.

Follow the steps below to register for the Coral bonus code.

Sign up and claim your Coral bonus by clicking this link Enter your email, choose a username and a secure password for your account, and input your personal details The Coral bonus code is not required when signing up to claim the offer Verify your Coral account and pass any necessary security checks Then log in to your account and you will be able to see the Coral bonus in the ‘My account’ section of the website or app

Welcome Offer: Bet £5 and Get £20 in Free Bets Minimum Stake: £5 Maximum Stake: N/A Offer Expiry: N/A Last updated: 1st February 2024 Racing Post Rating: 4.75/5

How to use your Coral bonus code

Once you have signed up and opened a Coral account using the links on the page, successfully claiming the Coral sign up bonus, it’s time to use that bonus on a sports market of your choosing.

Here is how to use you Coral bonus once you’ve registered using the Coral bonus code:

Choose the event and the market that you wish to bet on Add your selection or selections to the Coral betslip Before placing your bet be sure click the box marked ‘Use bonus balance’ Once that box is ticked, simply click ‘place bet’ to use your Coral bonus If the bet has been placed successfully it will appear in the ‘My bets’ section of the website, remember your bonus stake will not be paid out in your winnings

What to use your Coral bonus code on in March?

March is packed full of quality sporting action, so it’s a great time to take advantage of the Coral bonus code.

Claiming your Coral bonus code is easy, but deciding what to use your bonus on is slightly trickier, with the ongoing Cricket World Cup, international and domestic football, the ramping up of the jumps season in horse racing and the Players Championship Finals in the darts.

There is something for everyone on the sporting calendar in the next few weeks and below we pick out three events to consider using your Coral bonus on.

12 – 15 March – Cheltenham Festival

21 March – Wales v Finland – Euro’s qualifying play-off semi-finals

Feb 2 – Mar 16 – Rugby Six Nations

Premier League Football

Key features of the Coral bonus code

The first feature to remember about the Coral bonus code is that you do not need an actual code in order to secure this bonus.

Once you’ve signed up using the Coral bonus code you must deposit a minimum of £5 using a Visa or Mastercard. The Coral bonus is not available to customers who deposit funds with Prepaid Cards, Moneybookers, Apple Pay, Paypal, Paysafe, Neteller or Skrill.

A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £5 win or £5 each-way, at fractional odds totalling 1/2 (decimal odds 1.5) or greater. For a single line accumulator bet, each individual selection of the bet must have fractional odds of 1/2 or greater to be deemed a qualifying bet.

Once you have made your qualifying bet, you should receive a £20 bonus. You must remember there is a time limit of 7 days in which you have to use your Coral bonus.

Coral bonus code: Key Terms and Conditions

This Coral bonus code is open to UK and Republic of Ireland residents aged 18 years or over opening a new online or mobile account in either £/€ currency and depositing using Visa or Mastercard. To claim the Coral bonus code, you must register a new account, making a deposit of £5 or more and the first bet on your account must be a Qualifying Bet. You don’t need to enter a Coral bonus code to claim the sign up bonus. A Qualifying Bet is a real money sports bet of at least £5 win or £5 each-way, at fractional odds totalling 1/2 (decimal odds 1.5) or greater. A bet will not be considered a Qualifying Bet if it is wagered on Tote or Pools. Once you have placed your first Qualifying Bet, they will credit your account with 1x £20 bonus. Bonus can only be redeemed via online or mobile. If you attempt to place a free bet for a lesser total stake than the value of your Coral bonus, the remaining value of the bonus will be forfeited. Bonus must be used within 7 days of it being credited to your account, otherwise it will expire and not be reissued.

Do you need a bonus code to play at Coral?

A Coral bonus code is not needed to play as long as you join via the links on this page. The Coral sign up bonus is only available for new customers, with existing customers not eligible for the bonus, but that doesn’t stop existing customers from using the bookmaker without the Coral bonus code. If you are a new customer, don’t forget to claim your Coral bonus code by following this link and opening an account. It couldn’t be simpler to claim your Coral bonus code, which gives you a £20 free bet when you stake a minimum of £5 on a qualifying bet, and all the steps have been detailed in this article.